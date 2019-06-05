Raytheon : and No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition

Apply by July 7, 2019, for October Big Bend trek

TUCSON, Ariz., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disabled veterans in Alabama, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas can now apply for the 2019 No Barriers Warriors Big Bend Veteran Wilderness Expedition funded by Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN). In October, the non-profit No Barriers USA will lead a team of 10 disabled veterans on a nine-day journey of discoveries and challenges in Big Bend National Park, Texas and on the Rio Grande River. Disabled veterans from all military branches and eras of service can apply.



To be considered for this year's expedition, disabled veterans should apply by July 7, 2019, through the No Barriers Warriors website. Once selected, team members must train for the journey and commit to the nine-day adventure. Participants pay nothing for the expedition; Raytheon underwrites the entire trip.

"No Barriers expeditions are truly transformative experiences," said Jon Kasle, vice president of Communications for Raytheon Missile Systems. "This year's trek is an amazing opportunity for veterans to challenge themselves and bond with fellow veterans in one of the country's most remote and beautiful regions."

By combining comprehensive curriculum with physically challenging activities such as long-distance hiking and rafting, disabled veterans gain new strategies and skills that help them confront and overcome barriers. Participants take part in online coursework before and after the expedition to internalize the "No Barriers Life" and receive continual support throughout all phases of the expedition.

This is the sixth year Raytheon and No Barriers have partnered for a veteran wilderness expedition. Previous journeys took teams to the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Rocky Mountains in Colorado and the Wind River Range in Wyoming.

About No Barriers USA

No Barriers improves the lives of veterans with disabilities through curriculum-based experiences in challenging environments. Our experiences serve as both an opportunity for growth and a catalyst for change as these brave men and women stretch physical and emotional boundaries, foster camaraderie, pioneer through adversity, and step up and serve others. Through experiences that are one part adventure, one part curriculum and one part physical challenge, we show veterans that what's within them is stronger than what is in front of them. The mission of No Barriers USA is to unleash the potential of the human spirit. Through transformative experiences, tools and inspiration, No Barriers helps people embark on a quest to overcome obstacles, live a full life and contribute their absolute best to the world. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contacts

Raytheon

Tom Weede

+1.520.746.2307

rmspr@raytheon.com

No Barriers USA

Jaime Donnelly

+1.970.484.3633, ext. 316

jaime.donnelly@nobarriersusa.org

