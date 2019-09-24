Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raytheon : awarded US Air Force contract for solid state modules replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $494,921,934 for Solid State Modules Replacement for the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System and the Precision Acquisition Vehicle Entry Phased Array Warning System (PAVE PAWS) radars.

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Phase I includes the production of 148 qualification units and Phase II includes the full rate production of spares, out of band replacements at the Fylingdales Royal Air Force Station, and sensitivity improvement units for a maximum total production of up to 40,071 for all five radar sites.

This contract has a base ordering period of five years with a two year ordering option period. Work will be performed at Woburn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 19, 2026. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2019 space procurement funds in the amount of $33,306,271 are being obligated at the time of award.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact
Jackie Gutmann
+ 1.781.879.2789
idspr@raytheon.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-awarded-us-air-force-contract-for-solid-state-modules-replacement-300924526.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
02:46pRAYTHEON : awarded US Air Force contract for solid state modules replacement
PR
11:35aRAYTHEON : Providing Next Batch of Radar Warning Receivers for Air Force Tankers..
AQ
11:28aRAYTHEON : developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force depl..
PR
08:01aRAYTHEON : Providing Next Batch of Radar Warning Receivers for Air Force Tankers
PR
09/20RAYTHEON : MathAlive! exhibition Opens October 4, 2019 At The California Science..
PR
09/18RAYTHEON : names Jim Ullmann 2019 Air Traffic Controller of the Year
PR
09/17RAYTHEON : unveils Peregrine advanced air-to-air missile; New, smaller weapon in..
AQ
09/16GM and American Airlines fall, Raytheon and Marathon gain
AQ
09/16RAYTHEON : F-35 precision landing system can be set up anywhere in less than 1.5..
PR
09/16RAYTHEON : unveils Peregrine advanced air-to-air missile
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group