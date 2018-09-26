Log in
Raytheon : awarded production contract for Poland's Patriot

09/26/2018 | 05:51pm CEST

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) a more than $1.5 billion contract for production of Poland's Patriot™ Integrated Air and Missile Defense System including spare parts, support and training.

Raytheon's Global Patriot Solutions provides a missile defense architecture that is continuously upgraded to keep ahead of evolving threats. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)

Announced by the Department of Defense on September 25, the contract calls for Raytheon to build and deliver four Patriot fire units for Poland.

"Patriot will enhance Polish, European and NATO security while creating jobs in Poland and the US," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business.

Patriot is the backbone of NATO and Europe's defense against ballistic and cruise missiles, advanced aircraft and drones.  Fifteen other nations depend on Patriot to protect their citizens and armed forces, including the U.S. and six other European nations: Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Romania and Sweden.

This contract is for Phase I of "WISLA," Poland's two-phase medium-range Integrated Air and Missile Defense procurement.  Under Phase II, Poland has the potential to acquire additional Patriot fire units and has expressed interest in gallium nitride-based 360-degree active electronically scanning array radars, and SkyCeptor™, a low-cost interceptor missile.

Raytheon's Patriot is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Note to Editors

The 16 Patriot Nations are:

  • United States of America
  • The Netherlands
  • Germany
  • Japan
  • Israel
  • Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  • Kuwait
  • Taiwan
  • Greece
  • Spain
  • Republic of Korea
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Qatar
  • Romania
  • Poland
  • Sweden

http://www.raytheon.com

Raytheon Company
Integrated Defense Systems

Media Contact
Mike Nachshen
+1.520.269.5697
idspr@raytheon.com

Raytheon's Patriot™ is a long-range, high altitude, all-weather solution that has more than 3,000 ground tests and over 1,400 flight tests, with U.S. Army oversight under real-world conditions. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)

Raytheon’s Global Patriot™ Solutions is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats. (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon Company)

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-awarded-production-contract-for-polands-patriot-300719488.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2018
