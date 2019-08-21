Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raytheon : delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) will deliver additional tube-launched, optically tracked, wireless-guided missiles for the TOW® weapon system under a $101 million U.S. Army contract announced by the U.S. Department of Defense on May 10, 2019. The weapon system transitioned to wireless guidance in 2010 and is being produced for the Army, U.S. Marines and international customers.

The TOW weapon system, with the multi-mission TOW 2A, TOW 2B Aero and TOW Bunker Buster missiles, is a long-range, heavy assault-precision anti-armor, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon system used throughout the world.

"TOW gives soldiers the upper hand in battle," said Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president. "The system easily defeats opponents at long range in main battle tanks, fortified bunkers or moving armored vehicles."

The TOW missile will remain in the Army's inventory until at least 2034. Raytheon has delivered over 700,000 TOW weapon systems to U.S. and allied forces.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact
Barry Edwards
+1.520.205.0689
rmspr@raytheon.com

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-delivering-wireless-tow-missiles-to-us-army-300905247.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
12:01pRAYTHEON : delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army
PR
08/20RAYTHEON : Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar successfully tracks first targets a..
AQ
08/20RAYTHEON : Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar successfully tracks first targets a..
PR
08/15U.S. antitrust unit seeks additional information from United Tech, Raytheon
RE
08/14WARREN BUFFETT : Ackman bets on idol Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
RE
08/14FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP : Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raythe..
PR
08/14RAYTHEON : Kingdom of Bahrain and U.S. sign agreement for Patriot; Nation become..
AQ
08/13RAYTHEON : Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition; Detro..
AQ
08/13RAYTHEON : Kingdom of Bahrain and U.S. sign agreement for Patriot
PR
08/13RAYTHEON : Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group