Raytheon : developing advanced high-power microwave system for US Air Force deployment

09/24/2019 | 11:28am EDT

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) will deliver a prototype high-power microwave system to be deployed to troops overseas under a U.S. Air Force contract. Troops will use the HPM system to destroy hostile drones.

Raytheon's HPM system uses directed energy to take down drones. HPM's wide beam can disable multiple targets at one time. The contract follows a separate Air Force contract in which Raytheon will build two prototype high-energy laser systems, also to be deployed overseas. The HPM and HEL systems can be used independently or together to counter-unmanned aerial system threats.

"There's more than one way to defeat a drone," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. "We are delivering the world's first defensive directed energy systems that can be used alone or in tandem to defeat enemy drones at the speed of light."

The HPM and HEL contracts follow successful demonstrations of Raytheon's directed energy systems for the Air Force and the U.S. Army.

About Counter-UAS
Raytheon Company is integrating multiple proven technologies to counter the unmanned aerial system threat across a wide range of scenarios – from commercial airports to forward operating bases to crowded stadiums. Raytheon's portfolio of sensors, command and control systems, and kinetic and non-kinetic effectors covers all aspects of the UAS threat. To learn more, visit Counter-UAS.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I®  products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact
Carri Karuhn
+1.520.746.2018

rmspr@raytheon.com

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-developing-advanced-high-power-microwave-system-for-us-air-force-deployment-300924379.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
