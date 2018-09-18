Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Raytheon : names Scott A. Lupkas vice president, Pension Investments

09/18/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) has named Scott A. Lupkas vice president, Pension Investments. Lupkas will oversee Raytheon's pension and retirement funds including the company's investment strategies and assets for U.S. employee benefit plans. Lupkas will report to Kevin DaSilva, vice president, treasurer.

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

"Scott's diverse investment experience positions him well for the critical role he will play overseeing Raytheon's pension and retirement plans," said Kevin DaSilva.

Lupkas joins Raytheon from the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he was the senior managing director of Diversifying Strategies. While there he managed investment strategy for hedge funds, liquid alternatives and private credit asset classes. His previous roles include senior leadership posts at Verdis Investment Management and the Brown University Investment Office.

Lupkas earned his MBA from the Yale School of Management and a bachelor's degree in economics and international business from New York University.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Raytheon Company
Global Headquarters
Waltham, Mass.

Media Contact
Brandie Gerrish
+1.781.522.5193
corporatepr@raytheon.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-names-scott-a-lupkas-vice-president-pension-investments-300714616.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2018
