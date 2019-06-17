Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Raytheon    RTN

RAYTHEON

(RTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Raytheon : testing AI to improve CV-22 maintenance planning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 11:16pm EDT

PARIS, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. military's V-22 joint program office and Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) are testing a new artificial intelligence tool to help better determine when repairs are needed to the multi-mode radar installed on U.S. Air Force CV-22 Ospreys.

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

"Just like you get your car's oil changed every 5,000 miles, whether you need to or not, the military generally repairs parts on their planes on a set schedule," said Matt Gilligan, vice president for Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "By using the performance data we're already collecting on CV-22 radars, an AI tool can instead tell us exactly when the radar may need to be repaired or replaced, keeping the plane in service longer and saving money."

The capability mirrors how many commercial airlines perform fleet maintenance. For example, some commercial aircraft engine manufacturers can report the exact condition of their engines in real time, along with recommendations on where and when repairs should be conducted.

"We're always interested in finding new ways to integrate AI tools – especially commercial tools – into our operations," said Gilligan. "This seemed like the perfect opportunity to test out the concept of using AI for predictive maintenance, something that we're starting to see being adopted broadly in the commercial world."

In addition to saving time and money by not doing unnecessary repairs, using AI to predict maintenance needs allows the service to move the right tools, parts and technicians where and when they're needed.

Raytheon and the Air Force began working on this pilot program in late 2018 and will continue to test this concept in the coming years, with the intent of improving CV-22 readiness as early as 2020. 

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact
Raytheon
Chris Johnson
571-250-3418
Chris.Johnson@raytheon.com

Onsite at Paris Airshow:
Maureen Stevens
+1-202-774-8878
Maureen.stevens@raytheon.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-testing-ai-to-improve-cv-22-maintenance-planning-300869434.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAYTHEON
12:02aRAYTHEON : and Black Sage team to deliver counter-drone tech
PR
06/17RAYTHEON : testing AI to improve CV-22 maintenance planning
PR
06/17RAYTHEON : Wins $234 Million U.S. Navy Contract
DJ
06/17RAYTHEON : wins $234 million US Navy contract for 23 Joint Precision Approach an..
PR
06/17RAYTHEON : StormBreaker smart weapon completes operational testing
PR
06/17RAYTHEON : Patriot™ air and missile defense system upgrading to gamer-styl..
PR
06/17RAYTHEON : DOD Sees No Major Overlap in UTC-Raytheon Merger
DJ
06/17LOCKHEED : No concern that Raytheon-UTC merger will affect F-35 program
RE
06/17GE Aviation to Secure Over $35 Billion in Engines, Services Deals -Boss
DJ
06/14URGENT : Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Foll..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About