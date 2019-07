By Michael Dabaie

Raytheon said it was selected by Boeing as radar supplier for the B-52 bomber radar modernization program.

Raytheon said it will produce active electronically scanned array radar systems for the entire U.S. Air Force B-52 fleet.

Low rate initial production is scheduled to begin in 2024, Raytheon said.

Shares are up 0.7% to $178.31.

