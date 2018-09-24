Log in
Raytheon : to expand cybersecurity customer base in the Middle East

09/24/2018 | 05:09pm CEST

DULLES, Va., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has been awarded a multi-year contract with a new government customer in the Middle East North Africa Region.  Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business will provide advanced cybersecurity solutions and associated training, knowledge transfer and operational and sustainment support.

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

"Raytheon has established a solid track record in providing national level cybersecurity solutions," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "We are honored to have been selected as a trusted cybersecurity partner for this important nation in a region of the world that continues to be impacted by evolving cyber threats."

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact 
Raytheon 
Rachael Duffy 
571-250-1517 
Rachael.L.Duffy@raytheon.com   
IISPR@raytheon.com   

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-to-expand-cybersecurity-customer-base-in-the-middle-east-300717577.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2018
