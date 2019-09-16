Log in
Raytheon : unveils Peregrine advanced air-to-air missile

09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is developing a new medium-range, air-launched weapon called the Peregrine™ missile that is half the size and cost of today's air-to-air missiles, yet delivers greater range and effect.

The Peregrine™ missile is a small, fast, lightweight air-to-air weapon for use against drones, manned aircraft and cruise missiles.

Developed to strengthen the capabilities of current fighter aircraft, the new, smaller Peregrine missile is faster and more maneuverable than legacy medium-range, air-to-air missiles, and doubles the weapons loadout on a variety of fighter platforms. Its sophisticated, miniaturized guidance system can detect and track targets at any time of day and in any weather condition.

"Peregrine will allow U.S. and allied fighter pilots to carry more missiles into battle to maintain air dominance," said Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president. "With its advanced sensor, guidance and propulsion systems packed into a much smaller airframe, this new weapon represents a significant leap forward in air-to-air missile development."

The Peregrine missile benefits from military off-the-shelf components, additive manufacturing processes and readily available materials to offer an affordable solution for countering current and emerging airborne threats.

About Raytheon
Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact
Carri Karuhn
+1.520.204.5564

rmspr@raytheon.com

 

Raytheon logo (PRNewsfoto/Raytheon)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-unveils-peregrine-advanced-air-to-air-missile-300918653.html

SOURCE Raytheon Company


© PRNewswire 2019
