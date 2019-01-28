Raytheon : wins multiple corporate training excellence awards in 2018

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Professional Services LLC, a subsidiary of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), has been recognized as a leader in training excellence in 2018 by multiple industry analysts and publications, including NelsonHall, Brandon Hall Group, Learning Technologies Awards and Chief Learning Officer magazine.

Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said: "Receiving recognition by all of these distinguished organizations reflects the hard work, innovation and training quality demonstrated by our RPS employees and customers."

RPS won the following awards in 2018:

NelsonHall:

The global Business Process Services research firm, NelsonHall, placed RPS at the top of its 2018 NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool. NelsonHall's comprehensive analysis of training providers evaluates outcomes such as learner engagement, cost reduction, compliance and strategic transformation.

Brandon Hall Group:

RPS also won two excellence awards from Brandon Hall Group, a leading research organization. RPS earned a gold "Excellence in Technology" award for developing and applying technology that delivered learning improvements for employees of a large, global auto manufacturer.

RPS won the silver "Excellence in Learning" award for developing a multi-tiered training program that transformed compliance for an entire workforce. Both awards were given during Brandon Hall's Human Capital Management Excellence conference on January 24, 2019 .

Learning Technologies Awards:

Honda Motor Europe Limited, in partnership with RPS, was named a 2018 international gold award winner by The Learning Technologies Awards for the "Best Use of Blended Learning." RPS worked with the company to develop and implement the blended learning strategy for their Pan-European dealer network in a successful launch of the new Civic model. The Honda-RPS submission was voted the gold winner as it provided a seamless blend of learning, from online courses and resources to experiential sessions.

The Learning Technologies Awards are a highly competitive awards program within the learning industry, attracting over 400 entries each year from global organizations from the public, private or non-profit sectors.

Chief Learning Officer magazine:

RPS also was recognized with a gold "Learning in Practice" award by Chief Learning Officer magazine, the pre-eminent publication for the learning and development industry.

"The Learning in Practice awards are a benchmark for enterprise learning and development," said Mike Prokopeak, vice president and editor-in-chief at Human Capital Media, the parent company of Chief Learning Officer magazine. "This year's winners are leading examples of the powerful personal and organizational impact that learning creates."

