RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(RTX)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Raytheon Technologies Corporation Investors (RTX)

06/11/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (“Raytheon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RTX) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On May 29, 2020, Raytheon announced in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had unilaterally, and without prior notice, changed the terms of stock awards for Board members and a group of Raytheon managers, instantly increasing the value of the unvested awards by more than $100 million.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you purchased Raytheon shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
