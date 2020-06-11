The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Raytheon Technologies Corporation Investors (RTX)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (“Raytheon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RTX) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On May 29, 2020, Raytheon announced in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had unilaterally, and without prior notice, changed the terms of stock awards for Board members and a group of Raytheon managers, instantly increasing the value of the unvested awards by more than $100 million.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

