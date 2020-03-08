Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Razer Inc.    1337   KYG7397A1067

RAZER INC.

(1337)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Razer : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 08:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RAZER INC.

雷蛇*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1337)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Razer Inc. (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 for the purposes of, inter alia , considering and approving the final results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its publication, and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Razer Inc.

Min-Liang TAN

Chairman

Hong Kong, March 9, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Min-Liang Tan as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Chan Thiong Joo Edwin and Ms. Liu Siew Lan Patricia as Executive Directors, Mr. Lim Kaling as Non-executive Director, and Mr. Chau Kwok Fun Kevin, Mr. Lee Yong Sun and Mr. Gideon Yu as Independent Non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Razer Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 00:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAZER INC.
08:13pRAZER : Date of board meeting
PU
02/26RAZER : Supplemental announcement in relation to continuing connected transactio..
PU
02/21Malaysia's Axiata in talks with 11 to partner up for bid on digital bank lice..
RE
01/22EXCLUSIVE : Grab, Razer, AirAsia exploring bids for Malaysia digital bank licenc..
RE
01/22Developments in online-only bank licensing in Asia
RE
01/07RAZER : Pushes the Boundaries of PC and Mobile Gaming at CES 2020
BU
01/07Singapore digital bank race heats up with 21 licence bidders
RE
01/02RAZER : Ant Financial, Razer file applications for Singapore digital banking lic..
AQ
01/02China's Ant Financial applies for Singapore digital banking licence
RE
01/02Ant Financial Applies for Singapore's Digital Wholesale Banking License
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 842 M
EBIT 2019 -76,5 M
Net income 2019 -69,6 M
Finance 2019 640 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -515x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 1 425 M
Chart RAZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Razer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,22  $
Last Close Price 0,16  $
Spread / Highest target 53,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Liang Tan Chairman & Chief Executive Director
Kheng Joo Khaw Chief Operating Officer
Chong Neng Tan Chief Financial Officer
Thiong Joo Chan Executive Director & Chief Investment Officer
Ka Ling Lim Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAZER INC.1.59%1 425
HP INC.4.82%30 613
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.90%28 912
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-24.40%15 505
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-17.21%12 855
GOERTEK INC.-1.42%10 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group