Razer : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RAZER INC.

雷蛇*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1337)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Razer Inc. (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 for the purposes of, inter alia , considering and approving the final results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its publication, and transacting any other business.

By order of the Board

Razer Inc.

Min-Liang TAN

Chairman

Hong Kong, March 9, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Min-Liang Tan as Chairman and Executive Director, Mr. Chan Thiong Joo Edwin and Ms. Liu Siew Lan Patricia as Executive Directors, Mr. Lim Kaling as Non-executive Director, and Mr. Chau Kwok Fun Kevin, Mr. Lee Yong Sun and Mr. Gideon Yu as Independent Non-executive Directors.