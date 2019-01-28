Razer : Gold Announces Global Partnership with NetEase Games to Facilitate Business Expansion in Emerging Markets

Razer™ (“Razer” or the “Company,” HKEX stock code: 1337), the world’s
leading lifestyle brand for gamers, is pleased to announce that the
Razer Gold virtual credits platform is adding leading Chinese gaming
company NetEase Games to its strong lineup of partners. Razer Gold, one
of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, is bringing
in a new payment channel to NetEase Games’ titles, and is working with
NetEase Games to bring more special offers to gamers.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005785/en/
The global partnership between Razer Gold and NetEase Games further
consolidates Razer Gold’s position as a preferred partner for games and
content companies, especially in emerging markets. Titles developed by
NetEase Games, including the bestselling hit “Rules of Survival1”
on both PC and mobile versions, will be powered by Razer Gold across all
markets. Gamers can make in-game purchases with Razer Gold and score
exclusive Razer-branded in-game items by topping up with Razer Gold.
Razer Gold will work closely with NetEase Games to bring a suite of
exclusive and highly-customized offers to gamers, leveraging Razer’s
brand position and unique understanding of gamers’ behavior.
Razer Gold is one of the most rewarding ways for gamers to buy games and
make in-app purchases. With Razer Gold, one dollar of a gamer’s local
currency is now equivalent to one Razer Gold, so they can reload their
account, purchase games and bonus in-game content in the currency most
familiar to them. On top of better value, gamers also get exclusive
in-game loot items by using Razer Gold. Every Razer Gold spent on
top-ups earns gamers Razer Silver, the loyalty reward points for
redeeming Razer gear, discount vouchers, exclusive products and more.
1 According to Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence: https://sensortower.com/blog/rules-of-survival-revenue-75-million
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized
logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that
spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s
largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming
peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer’s software platform, with over 50 million users, includes Razer
Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary
RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and
launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit
services for gamers. Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and
millennials, and Razer Game Store is the only games download store that
offers rewards for gamers.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore,
Razer has 15 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand
for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong
Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
About NetEase Games
NetEase Games was established in 2001 and is now a world leading online
and mobile game developer and distributor.
NetEase Games has developed hundreds of popular titles on the PC and
mobile platforms, including “Fantasy Westward Journey Online,” “New
Westward Journey Online II,” “Tian Xia III” and “New Ghost Story” on PC
and “Fantasy Westward Journey Mobile,” “Westward Journey,” “New Ghost
Story,” “Onmyoji,” “Knives Out,” “Rules of Survival” and “Immortal
Conquest” on mobile.
NetEase Games also partners with other globally recognized game
developers to publish exclusively licenced PC titles in China, including
the wildly popular “World of Warcraft,” “Hearthstone,” “Overwatch” and
“Minecraft.”
