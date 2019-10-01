Razer : #QUARTZFORACAUSE Campaign Supports Breast Cancer Research

Razer to donate a percentage of sales of a limited-edition phone case and its best-selling Quartz Pink peripherals during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the launch of its #QuartzForACause nationwide campaign to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October 1st to 31st), Razer will donate 50% of the purchase price on new limited-edition BCRF Razer Customs mobile phone cases and 20% from select Quartz edition peripherals. Gamers can participate nationwide at RazerStores (San Francisco and Las Vegas) and Razer.com (USA region only). Streamers are encouraged to host charity streams and use the #QuartzForACause hashtag to help raise funds and awareness throughout the month.

“We care deeply about our community. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. Those affected could be our friends, family, or fellow gamers," said Bob Ohlweiler, SVP and General Manager for Razer USA. “We all share a hope for prevention and a cure which is why we are ecstatic to support BCRF with this campaign. Together with the support from our fans and the greater gaming community, this may become our most impactful charitable endeavor to date.”

Razer is offering the following ways for fans and customers to get involved and support BCRF:

Razer Customs BCRF Phone Case: Starting October 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019, Razer will sell a limited-edition BCRF Razer Phone case (for Apple iPhone models and selected Android Phones), with 50% of the purchase price to be donated to BCRF. The case will be available to order online to U.S. residents from www.razer.com/customs.

Quartz Pink Edition Peripheral Collection: Starting October 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019, Razer will donate 20% of the purchase price to BCRF of its Quartz edition peripherals. This includes the new Kraken Kitty Edition Quartz headset, Huntsman keyboard, Basilisk mouse, Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat, Kitty Kraken Ears, and Seiren X streaming microphone.

Donate Directly: Razer fans and gamers can make personal donations directly to BCRF on Razer’s campaign page at give.bcrf.org/razer.

The female gaming community continues to grow and studies show that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, with a diagnosis being shared with a woman in the U.S. every 2 seconds. Many more family, friends and loved ones are also directly or indirectly affected. The Razer #QuartzForACause campaign hopes to light the way to strong contributions for a great cause within the gaming community.

“By partnering with the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country, Razer is making a real and tangible impact in advancing research," said Stephanie Kauffman, BCRF Chief Partnerships Officer. “They are harnessing a new and powerful community to take action and fund promising new research, bringing us closer to our mission of ending breast cancer.”

To learn more about how you can support BCRF in its mission to be the end of breast cancer, visit www.bcrf.org.

To learn more about the Razer Quartz Edition peripherals and laptop, many of which are eligible to benefit BCRF during the month of October, please see www.razer.com/bcrf.

To contribute directly to BCRF please see the link here.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to be the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. This year, BCRF has awarded $66 million in grants to support the work of nearly 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

