Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Razer Inc.    1337   KYG7397A1067

RAZER INC.

(1337)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/30
1.51 HKD   -2.58%
01:11pRAZER : #QUARTZFORACAUSE Campaign Supports Breast Cancer Research
BU
09/26RAZER : Feel the Game With the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One
BU
09/23RAZER : Blade Pro 17 Gets Even Sharper With 4K at 120Hz
BU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Razer : #QUARTZFORACAUSE Campaign Supports Breast Cancer Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

Razer to donate a percentage of sales of a limited-edition phone case and its best-selling Quartz Pink peripherals during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the launch of its #QuartzForACause nationwide campaign to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001006015/en/

Join Razer in our #QUARTZFORACAUSE campaign to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research Foundation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Join Razer in our #QUARTZFORACAUSE campaign to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research Foundation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October 1st to 31st), Razer will donate 50% of the purchase price on new limited-edition BCRF Razer Customs mobile phone cases and 20% from select Quartz edition peripherals. Gamers can participate nationwide at RazerStores (San Francisco and Las Vegas) and Razer.com (USA region only). Streamers are encouraged to host charity streams and use the #QuartzForACause hashtag to help raise funds and awareness throughout the month.

“We care deeply about our community. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide. Those affected could be our friends, family, or fellow gamers," said Bob Ohlweiler, SVP and General Manager for Razer USA. “We all share a hope for prevention and a cure which is why we are ecstatic to support BCRF with this campaign. Together with the support from our fans and the greater gaming community, this may become our most impactful charitable endeavor to date.”

Razer is offering the following ways for fans and customers to get involved and support BCRF:

  • Razer Customs BCRF Phone Case: Starting October 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019, Razer will sell a limited-edition BCRF Razer Phone case (for Apple iPhone models and selected Android Phones), with 50% of the purchase price to be donated to BCRF. The case will be available to order online to U.S. residents from www.razer.com/customs.
  • Quartz Pink Edition Peripheral Collection: Starting October 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019, Razer will donate 20% of the purchase price to BCRF of its Quartz edition peripherals. This includes the new Kraken Kitty Edition Quartz headset, Huntsman keyboard, Basilisk mouse, Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat, Kitty Kraken Ears, and Seiren X streaming microphone.
  • Donate Directly: Razer fans and gamers can make personal donations directly to BCRF on Razer’s campaign page at give.bcrf.org/razer.

The female gaming community continues to grow and studies show that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer, with a diagnosis being shared with a woman in the U.S. every 2 seconds. Many more family, friends and loved ones are also directly or indirectly affected. The Razer #QuartzForACause campaign hopes to light the way to strong contributions for a great cause within the gaming community.

“By partnering with the highest-rated breast cancer organization in the country, Razer is making a real and tangible impact in advancing research," said Stephanie Kauffman, BCRF Chief Partnerships Officer. “They are harnessing a new and powerful community to take action and fund promising new research, bringing us closer to our mission of ending breast cancer.”

To learn more about how you can support BCRF in its mission to be the end of breast cancer, visit www.bcrf.org.

To learn more about the Razer Quartz Edition peripherals and laptop, many of which are eligible to benefit BCRF during the month of October, please see www.razer.com/bcrf.

To contribute directly to BCRF please see the link here.

DOWNLOAD IMAGES HERE.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 70 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Fintech is one of the largest online-to-offline digital payment networks in SE Asia.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is dedicated to be the end of breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. Founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993, BCRF-funded investigators have been deeply involved in every major breakthrough in breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. This year, BCRF has awarded $66 million in grants to support the work of nearly 275 scientists at leading medical and academic institutions across 14 countries, making BCRF the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. BCRF is also the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. Visit www.bcrf.org to learn more.

Razer - For Gamers. By Gamers.TM

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAZER INC.
01:11pRAZER : #QUARTZFORACAUSE Campaign Supports Breast Cancer Research
BU
09/26RAZER : Feel the Game With the Razer Nari Ultimate for Xbox One
BU
09/23RAZER : Blade Pro 17 Gets Even Sharper With 4K at 120Hz
BU
09/12RAZER : Compete at the Speed of Light With the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition
BU
09/10RAZER FINTECH : Appoints Mr. Lim Siong Guan to Its Board of Advisors
BU
09/10RAZER : iPhone Cases Don't Get Any Cooler Than the Razer Arctech
BU
09/04RAZER : Unveils the World's First Gaming Ultrabook™ – Razer : Blade ..
BU
08/29RAZER : Make It Your Own With Razer Customs
BU
08/22RAZER : Largest RazerStore to Open in Las Vegas
BU
08/22RAZER : Announces First Half 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 886 M
EBIT 2019 -65,9 M
Net income 2019 -56,7 M
Finance 2019 640 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 4 816x
EV / Sales2019 1,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 1 692 M
Chart RAZER INC.
Duration : Period :
Razer Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAZER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,21  $
Last Close Price 0,19  $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Min Liang Tan Chairman & Chief Executive Director
Kheng Joo Khaw Chief Operating Officer
Thiong Joo Chan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Ling Lim Non-Executive Director
Kwok Fun Chau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAZER INC.45.19%1 691
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.6.12%37 580
HP INC.-7.53%28 038
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE14.84%19 806
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC39.39%14 208
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-2.43%8 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group