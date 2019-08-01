Razer : Viper Elevates Esports With Optical Switches

Strike hard and fast with Razer’s latest tournament mouse with optical switches that triple your actuation speed in games

(CHINAJOY 2019) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today introduced the Razer Viper, a lightweight gaming mouse designed in collaboration with esports professionals and featuring the new Razer Optical Mouse Switches. Housing Razer’s 5G Optical Sensor and minimizing the desktop drag with the Razer Speedflex Cable, the Razer Viper has been fine-tuned for absolute control in competitive play.

The new Razer Viper: a lightweight 69g esports mouse with optical switches (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sporting new Optical Mouse Switches

The Viper is the first Razer mouse to feature the new Optical Mouse Switches, Razer’s fastest switches that offer three times the actuation speed of traditional mechanical mouse switches.

Traditional mechanical switches send electrical signals via metallic contact, creating a residual bouncing effect that can introduce multiple signals. To make sure only a single click is registered, a debounce delay is used – resulting in a slower response time.

With Razer’s Optical Switches, no physical contact is required to send a signal. By using an infrared light beam that passes through a shutter to fire an electrical signal to the computer, the switches respond instantaneously to every finger press, making sure every action is executed to the player’s intent.

With each switch durable for up to 70 million clicks, the Viper’s Optical Mouse Switches are built to withstand the rigors of competitive matches, while delivering the speed and precision players demand.

Field-tested by the pros

Setting a new benchmark for esports mice, the Razer Viper has been field-tested by some of the world’s top esports athletes. MIBR CS:GO legend Epitácio "TACO" de Melo has been using a prototype of the Razer Viper in tournament matches over the past year.

“As soon as I laid my eyes on the Razer Viper, I fell in love with it because the shape is just perfect,” said TACO from MIBR. “The click of the optical switches feels smoother and faster, and the flexibility of the cable makes it awesome for CS:GO.”

Featherweight for hard-hitting performance

At just 69g, the Viper is Razer’s lightest wired mouse ever. The lightweight design is achieved without the need of a skeletal shell, resulting in a solid, ambidextrous chassis that does not compromise on strength and durability. The Viper’s low-weight chassis design is built to meet the rigorous demands of esports competition.

The Viper features the new Razer™ Speedflex Cable. Using a new, low-drag cable covering, gamers will experience less friction and snagging along the normal pinch-points, minimizing desktop and ‘edge drag’ to make large unhindered swipes and snag free movements.

The Razer Viper is fitted with Razer’s acclaimed 5G Optical Sensor, sporting a 16,000 DPI native resolution, 99.4% resolution accuracy and tracking at 450 Inches Per Second (IPS).

Extreme customizability

The Razer Viper is the product of Razer’s continuing collaboration with some of the world’s top esports athletes, resulting in several tournament-grade features for competitive play.

DPI settings can be fine-tuned through the Razer Synapse 3 software and stored using the Viper’s on-board DPI storage, allowing users instant access to their personal settings wherever they are. The Viper is fitted with eight programmable buttons, customizable with macros and secondary functions, giving users quick and easy access to critical actions.

“The Razer Viper has been designed ground up in collaboration with some of Team Razer’s best esports athletes”, says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer's peripherals business unit. “With Optical Mouse Switches and Razer’s market-leading 5G sensor in an ambidextrous, lightweight mouse, the Viper delivers the high-performance precision and control needed to succeed in any of today’s competitive games.”

ABOUT THE RAZER VIPER

Razer™ Optical Mouse Switches for ultra-fast response

Razer™ 5G Optical Sensor, 16.000 DPI

Up to 450 Inches Per Second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration

69g lightweight design for swifter, controlled swipes

Razer™ Speedflex Cable for minimal drag and smooth control

Onboard DPI storage for personalized settings wherever you go

Eight Programmable Buttons for extended customizability

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$79.99 USD / €89.99 MSRP

US/CANADA – Razer.com, Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and Best Buy store shelves on Aug 1 at 5PM PDT / 8PM EST

Global – NOW

