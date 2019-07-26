Log in
RBC Bearings Incorporated

RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED

(ROLL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RBC Bearings Incorporated : Michael H. Ambrose Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors

07/26/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

If Elected Would Replace Dr. Thomas J. O’Brien, Who’s Retiring From the Board

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly-engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced the nomination of Michael H. Ambrose to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the 2019 stockholders meeting to be held on September 11, 2019.

“We are pleased that Mike Ambrose has accepted a nomination to join the RBC Bearings Board of Directors,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael J. Hartnett. “We look forward to our stockholders confirming Mike’s nomination at the annual meeting so that we can begin to reap the benefits of Mike’s guidance, leadership and expertise in engineering, technology and operations as we pursue our strategic vision for RBC Bearings.”

Mr. Ambrose is the Vice President, Engineering and Technology for Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company (NYSE: LMT). Mr. Ambrose has spent the last 35 years working for Sikorsky in engineering and operations. Mr. Ambrose is currently a member of the University of New Haven Board of Governors. Mr. Ambrose earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Haven and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Mr. Ambrose has been nominated to fill a vacancy resulting from the retirement of Dr. Thomas J. O’Brien from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of the 2019 stockholders meeting.

“I want to thank Tom for his 13 years of dedicated service to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Dr. Hartnett.

About RBC

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 763 M
EBIT 2020 168 M
Net income 2020 131 M
Finance 2020 173 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
P/E ratio 2021 27,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,97x
EV / Sales2021 4,41x
Capitalization 3 965 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 155,33  $
Last Close Price 161,91  $
Spread / Highest target 1,91%
Spread / Average Target -4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Hartnett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel A. Bergeron Director, VP, Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Alan B. Levine Independent Director
Richard R. Crowell Independent Director
Amir Faghri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED23.50%3 965
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES40.57%38 524
ATLAS COPCO40.52%36 758
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 758
FANUC CORP23.79%35 327
INGERSOLL-RAND34.19%29 523
