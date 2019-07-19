Log in
RBC Bearings Incorporated : to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1st

07/19/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

Webcast is Live at 11:00 a.m. (ET)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will host a live webcast of its first quarter fiscal year 2020 conference call on Thursday, August 1st at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Company will issue an earnings release before the market opens that morning.

Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel A. Bergeron, Director, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will recap the quarter’s results and accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com, on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.

If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the call, dial 844-419-1755 (international callers dial 216-562-0468) and provide conference ID # 4589055. An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:45 p.m. ET August 1st, 2019 until 1:45 p.m. ET August 8th, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (international callers dial 404-537-3406) and providing conference call ID # 4589055. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.


