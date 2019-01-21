RBC Bearings Incorporated : to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call February 5th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international
manufacturer of highly-engineered precision bearings and components for
the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that
it will host a live webcast of its third quarter fiscal year 2019
conference call on Tuesday, February 5that 11:00 a.m. ET.
The Company will issue an earnings release before the market opens that
morning.
Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, Chairman, President and Chief Executive
Officer, and Daniel A. Bergeron, Director, Chief Operating Officer and
Chief Financial Officer, will recap the quarter’s results and
accomplishments. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations
portion of the Company’s website, www.rbcbearings.com,
on the day of the conference call and click on the webcast link.
If you do not have access to the Internet and wish to listen to the
call, dial 844-419-1755 (international callers dial 216-562-0468) and
provide conference ID # 5770536. An audio replay of the call will be
available from 1:30 p.m. ET February 5th, 2019 until 12:30 p.m. ET
February 12th, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056
(international callers dial 404-537-3406) and providing conference call
ID # 5770536. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten
minutes prior to the call to register.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer
of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919,
the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or
regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated
design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified
industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered
in Oxford, Connecticut.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005440/en/