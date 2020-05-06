Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  RBR Group Limited    RBR   AU000000RBR9

RBR GROUP LIMITED

(RBR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/30
0.007 AUD   0.00%
09:44pRBR : Capital Raising
PU
04/13RBR : awarded UKaid grant for training in Mozambique
PU
02/03RBR : Non-deal Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RBR : Capital Raising

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:44pm EDT

ASX Release

7 May 2020

Capital Raising

Labour and training specialist RBR Group (ASX: RBR) ("RBR" or "the Company") is pleased to advise it has entered into a mandate with Sydney based Sequoia Wealth Management ("Sequoia") to raise between $650,000 and $1,000,000 via the placement of shares to sophisticated investors at $0.007 per share (Placement).

As at the date of this announcement, the Company is in receipt of firm commitments for approximately $680,000 which is in excess of the minimum target raise.

The Placement is structured in two tranches as follows:

  • Tranche 1: up to 117,842,860 Shares will be issued to eligible sophisticated investors (of which the Company has received firm commitments for 72,079,302 Shares). Any existing Shareholders who are sophisticated investors (under section 708(8) of the Corporations Act) or professional investors (under section 708(11) of the Corporations Act), are invited to apply for Shares under the remaining Placement and can contact the Company on the contact details below before 5pm (AWST) on Monday 11 May 2020. The Tranche 1 Shares will be issued under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A (in accordance with the Listing Rules).
  • Tranche 2: 25,014,285 Shares to be subscribed for by Directors to raise $175,100, subject to shareholder approval. A notice of meeting will be sent to shareholders shortly.

New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares of the Company.

Sequoia are to be paid a fee of 6% on the funds they raise and a 2% administration fee on the funds raised directly by the Company.

Use of Proceeds

The funds raised will be applied to group working capital and specifically to support business operations and growth in Mozambique with the immediate focus being the relocation of staff and equipment to the Company's new base at Wentworth camp, Palma and commencement of the UKaid-funded JOBA Construction Skills Internship Program as announced to the market on 14 April 2020.

For and on behalf of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Carcenac

Media: Paul Armstrong

Chief Executive Officer

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

info@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Doc ID 731372923/v1

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 01:43:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RBR GROUP LIMITED
09:44pRBR : Capital Raising
PU
04/13RBR : awarded UKaid grant for training in Mozambique
PU
02/03RBR : Non-deal Investor Presentation
PU
02/02RBR : Appendix 4C - Quarterly
PU
01/13RBR : Wentworth Camp, Palma, New Operations Base
PU
2019RBR : Change in Director's Interest
PU
2019RBR : December 2019 Business Update
PU
2019RBR : Change in Director's Interest Notice
PU
2019RBR : Constitution
PU
2019RBR : Exxon MRV Initial Investment Decision
PU
More news
Chart RBR GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RBR Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Carcenac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Keith MacPherson Executive Chairman
Patrick Soh Chief Financial Officer
Paul Graham-Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Athol Murray Emerton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RBR GROUP LIMITED0.00%4
BHP GROUP-0.43%90 697
RIO TINTO PLC-20.09%76 132
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-36.38%21 071
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.08%16 164
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC39.87%9 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group