RBR : Change in Director's Interest

Name of entity RBR Group Limited ABN 38 115 857 988

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Athol Emerton Date of last notice 24 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Jack Emerton (son) 1,300,000 Jennifer Jane Emerton (wife) 2,174,999 Date of change 29 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct Interest: 88,473,873 Ordinary Fully Paid Class a) Ordinary Fully Paid b) Unlisted Options; - Exercise price $0.014, - Expiry date 31 August 2021. Number acquired a) 5,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid b) 2,500,000 Unlisted Options Number disposed Nil

