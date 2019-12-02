Log in
RBR Group Limited    RBR   AU000000RBR9

RBR GROUP LIMITED

(RBR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/01
0.012 AUD   -7.69%
12:11aRBR : Change in Director's Interest
PU
12/01RBR : December 2019 Business Update
PU
12/01RBR : Change in Director's Interest Notice
PU
RBR : Change in Director's Interest

0
12/02/2019 | 12:11am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

RBR Group Limited

ABN

38 115 857 988

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Athol Emerton

Date of last notice

24 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Jack Emerton (son)

1,300,000

Jennifer Jane Emerton (wife)

2,174,999

Date of change

29 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct Interest:

88,473,873 Ordinary Fully Paid

Class

a)

Ordinary Fully Paid

b)

Unlisted Options;

- Exercise price $0.014,

- Expiry date 31 August 2021.

Number acquired

a)

5,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid

b)

2,500,000 Unlisted Options

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

a)

$0.014 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

b)

Nil - Free-attaching Placement Options

issued on basis of 1 Placement Option for

every 2 Placement Shares to Directors

No. of securities held after change

Direct Interests:

a)

93,473,873 Ordinary Fully Paid

b)

2,500,000 Unlisted Options;

-

Exercise price $0.014,

- Expiry date 31 August 2021.

Indirect Interests:

Jack Emerton

1,300,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Jennifer Jane Emerton

2,174,999 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Nature of change

Director

Participation in Placement as

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

approved at AGM on 30 October 2019

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed Period

Were the interest in the securities

No

or contracts

detailed above

trading during a +closed period

where prior

written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

N/A

provided to allow the trade to

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was

N/A

provided, on what date was this

provided?

Date of Notice: 2 December 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 05:07:01 UTC
