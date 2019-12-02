RBR : Change in Director's Interest

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
|
Name of entity
|
RBR Group Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
38 115 857 988
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Athol Emerton
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
24 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct & Indirect Interest
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
Jack Emerton (son)
|
1,300,000
|
Jennifer Jane Emerton (wife)
|
2,174,999
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
29 November 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct Interest:
|
|
88,473,873 Ordinary Fully Paid
|
|
|
|
Class
|
a)
|
Ordinary Fully Paid
|
|
b)
|
Unlisted Options;
|
|
|
- Exercise price $0.014,
|
|
|
- Expiry date 31 August 2021.
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
a)
|
5,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid
|
|
b)
|
2,500,000 Unlisted Options
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
11/3/2002
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
|
a)
|
$0.014 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
b)
|
Nil - Free-attaching Placement Options
|
|
|
|
issued on basis of 1 Placement Option for
|
|
|
every 2 Placement Shares to Directors
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct Interests:
|
|
a)
|
93,473,873 Ordinary Fully Paid
|
|
b)
|
2,500,000 Unlisted Options;
|
|
|
-
|
Exercise price $0.014,
|
|
|
- Expiry date 31 August 2021.
|
|
Indirect Interests:
|
Jack Emerton
|
1,300,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
|
Jennifer Jane Emerton
|
2,174,999 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Director
|
Participation in Placement as
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
approved at AGM on 30 October 2019
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed Period
|
Were the interest in the securities
|
No
|
or contracts
|
detailed above
|
|
trading during a +closed period
|
|
where prior
|
written clearance
|
|
was required?
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance
|
N/A
|
provided to allow the trade to
|
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was
|
N/A
|
provided, on what date was this
|
|
provided?
|
|
Date of Notice: 2 December 2019
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
11/3/2002
|
Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
RBR Group Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 05:07:01 UTC