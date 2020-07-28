Log in
RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice

07/28/2020

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

RBR Group Limited

ABN

38 115 857 988

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Keith Macpherson

Date of last notice

11 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest

FATS Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Fund> - trustee and beneficiary

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

FATS Pty Ltd - trustee and

interest.

beneficiary

Lightsense Pty Ltd - director and shareholder

Date of change

27 July 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

58,714,285 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

80,000 Convertible Notes

2,857,143 Unlisted Options;

- Exercise price $0.014,

- Expiry date 31 August 2021.

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid

Number acquired

14,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$0.007 per share (Total $100,100.00)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

73,014,285 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

80,000 Convertible Notes

2,857,143 Unlisted Options;

- Exercise price $0.014,

- Expiry date 31 August 2021.

Nature of change

Participation in placement as approved by

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

members at the General Meeting held on 8

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

July 2020

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

Date of Notice: 28 July 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:50:15 UTC
