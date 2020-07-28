|
RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
07/28/2020 | 03:51am EDT
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
RBR Group Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
38 115 857 988
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Ian Keith Macpherson
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
11 June 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect Interest
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
FATS Pty Ltd
|
(including registered holder)
|
Fund> - trustee and beneficiary
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
FATS Pty Ltd - trustee and
|
interest.
|
|
beneficiary
|
|
Lightsense Pty Ltd - director and shareholder
|
Date of change
|
27 July 2020
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
58,714,285 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
80,000 Convertible Notes
|
|
2,857,143 Unlisted Options;
|
|
- Exercise price $0.014,
|
|
- Expiry date 31 August 2021.
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Fully Paid
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
14,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$0.007 per share (Total $100,100.00)
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
73,014,285 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|
|
80,000 Convertible Notes
|
|
2,857,143 Unlisted Options;
|
|
- Exercise price $0.014,
|
|
- Expiry date 31 August 2021.
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Participation in placement as approved by
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
members at the General Meeting held on 8
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
July 2020
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
|
|
to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
|
was required?
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
N/A
|
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
N/A
|
|
provided?
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Notice: 28 July 2020
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
RBR Group Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:50:15 UTC
|
