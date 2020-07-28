RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity RBR Group Limited ABN 38 115 857 988

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Keith Macpherson Date of last notice 11 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest FATS Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Fund> - trustee and beneficiary Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant FATS Pty Ltd - trustee and interest. beneficiary Lightsense Pty Ltd - director and shareholder Date of change 27 July 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 58,714,285 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 80,000 Convertible Notes 2,857,143 Unlisted Options; - Exercise price $0.014, - Expiry date 31 August 2021. Class Ordinary Fully Paid Number acquired 14,300,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $0.007 per share (Total $100,100.00) Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation