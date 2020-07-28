Log in
RBR : Cleansing Statement

07/28/2020 | 03:51am EDT

ASX Release

28 July 2020

Cleansing Notice

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

RBR Group (ASX: RBR) ("RBR" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has finalised the issue of the Director's placement shares as approved at the General Meeting held on 8 July 2020. This issue of 25,014,285 fully paid ordinary shares ("Placement" shares) to the Directors completes the Capital Raising announced to the market on 7 May 2020 securing $811,655 of funding for the Company. The Company has also issued and allotted 780,333 fully paid ordinary shares under its Listing Rule 7.1 capacity to Everest Corporate in lieu of payment of an invoice for Company Secretarial services as a measure to preserve the Company's cash balances.

Notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001

The Corporations Act 2001 ("Act") restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By giving this notice, the shares issued pursuant to the Placement ("Shares") and noted in the attached Appendix 2A will fall within the exemption in section 708A(5) of the Act.

Pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act"), the Company gives notice that:

  1. the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. as at the date of this notice there is no information:
    1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the Listing Rules; and
    2. that investors and their professional advisors would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
      1. The assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
      2. The rights and liabilities attaching to the Securities.

An Appendix 2A is attached.

For the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 15.5, the Company Secretary has authorised for this announcement to be released.

Jessamyn Lyons

COMPANY SECRETARY

For more information, please contact:

Richard Carcenac

Media: Paul Armstrong

Chief Executive Officer

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

info@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 07:50:15 UTC
