RBR GROUP LIMITED

(RBR)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/31
0.008 AUD   -11.11%
RBR : Quarterly Cashflow Report

08/03/2020

Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

RBR Group Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

38 115 857 988

30 June 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

59

314

1.2

Payments for

(a)

research and development

-

-

(b)

product manufacturing and operating

costs

(11)

(36)

(c)

advertising and marketing

-

-

(d)

leased assets

(39)

(160)

(e)

staff costs

(120)

(535)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(140)

(1,026)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

1.4

Interest received

-

1

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(39)

(157)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

49

49

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities

(241)

(1,550)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

businesses

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

(9)

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

intellectual property

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

businesses

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

4

7

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

intellectual property

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing

activities

4

(2)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

637

1,638

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

securities

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of

equity securities or convertible debt

securities

(34)

(62)

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

50

121

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(8)

(58)

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and

borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing

activities

645

1,639

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

93

413

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating

activities (item 1.9 above)

(241)

(1,550)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(item 2.6 above)

4

(2)

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(item 3.10 above)

645

1,639

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on

cash held

(8)

(7)

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of

period

493

493

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

415

70

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (Mozambique Subsidiaries))

78

23

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

493

93

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

associates included in item 1

67

6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

associates included in item 2

-

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments

Item 6.1 includes aggregate amounts paid to directors including salary and director's fees, plus payment to an associate of Director Paul Horsfall for contracting fees of $1k.

Appendix 4C Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

  1. Loan facilities
  2. Credit standby arrangements
  3. Other (Convertible Note issue completed 22 January 2019)
  4. Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

-

-

-

-

1,304,513

1,304,513

1,304,513

1,304,513

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

-

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

8.

Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9)

(241)

8.2

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6)

493

8.3

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5)

-

8.4

Total available funding (Item 8.2 + Item 8.3)

493

8.5 Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.4 divided by

Item 8.1)

2.04

8.6 If Item 8.5 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer:

2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer:

3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer:

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date:

31 July 2020

Authorised by the Board

Notes

  1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
  2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standard applies to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
  4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board".
    If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
  5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 06:47:16 UTC
