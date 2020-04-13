Log in
RBR : awarded UKaid grant for training in Mozambique

04/13/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

ASX Release

14 April 2020

RBR awarded grant to conduct

key training program for Mozambique LNG workers

Key Points

  • Program involves RBR providing training in health, safety and trade skills with funding from UKaid
  • Training will be provided to young people from the Cabo Delgado region in Mozambique
  • UKaid has committed ~£582,000 (~A$1.16m) to the training initiative
  • RBR and its subsidiaries are implementing the requirements and recommendations of the Mozambican and Australian authorities in respect to managing the COVID-19 issue

RBR Group (RBR) is pleased to advise the award of a grant funded by UKaid to provide training services to Mozambican youth to prepare them for work on the country's imminent LNG construction boom.

This new contract is part of the UK Department for International Development (DFID) Skills for Employment (S4E) Programme, known locally as JOBA.

The contract has been awarded to RBR subsidiary Futuro Skills. The JOBA Programme has committed approximately £582,000 (~A$1.16m) from the Skills for Employment Fund to this training initiative.

RBR has already committed capital in preparation for the program in the form of staff, systems, licenses, registrations (ECITB) and equipment and will invest further funds in accordance with the co- funding structure of the JOBA grant.

This investment will ensure that Futuro Skills' training activities have capacity well beyond the Construction Skills Internship Programme (CSIP) itself, that they are sustainable and are aligned to the expectations of the LNG construction industry.

As part of the approval process, JOBA conducted due diligence on Futuro Skills.

Under the terms of the grant contract, Futuro Skills will deliver a Construction Skills Internship Programme (CSIP) at its new training centre in the city of Palma, where the LNG projects will be built.

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

ASX Release

The program will start in May 2020, enrolling graduates of the Catalisa Programme and other work readiness programmes funded by the LNG project operators. The CSIP will provide a pathway into skills training that will lead to the successful graduates earning internationally-accredited qualifications from the UK's Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), or equivalent, in health and safety and a technical trade at the semi-skilled level (Level 2). The CSIP includes a mix of theoretical and practical training, as well as relevant work-experience.

The program will also see RBR establish a significant pool of semi-skilled local workers, sourced from the immediate stakeholder communities of these massive LNG Projects, who can be placed with prospective employers and demonstrate to industry that Mozambique can offer a genuine alternative to expatriate workers in the semi-skilled technical trades.

About the Skills for Employment (S4E) Fund in Mozambique:

The purpose of the Skills for Employment Fund is to improve the ability of young Mozambicans, especially women, girls and marginalised youth to improve their incomes by accessing skills leading to employment or self-employment. It is aimed at improving access to quality, affordable skills training by bringing together supply (training providers) and demand (employers) in partnerships that jointly support demand-driven, market relevant training in Mozambique's job-rich growth sectors. The DFID S4E programme operates as the JOBA Programme.

The implementation of JOBA is entrusted to an external Fund Manager, BMB Mott MacDonald, contracted by DFID. The contracting authority for this Employment Fund Grant Contract is BMB Mott MacDonald.

COVID-19

RBR advises that as a training and labour hire company, people are its key asset and therefore the health, safety and wellbeing of its staff, students and contractors is its number one priority.

In line with this, RBR and its subsidiaries are implementing the requirements and recommendations of the Mozambican and Australian authorities in respect to managing the COVID-19 issue.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Carcenac

Media: Paul Armstrong

Chief Executive Officer

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

info@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 01:42:00 UTC
