RBR : awarded UKaid grant for training in Mozambique

ASX Release

14 April 2020

RBR awarded grant to conduct

key training program for Mozambique LNG workers

Key Points

Program involves RBR providing training in health, safety and trade skills with funding from UKaid

Training will be provided to young people from the Cabo Delgado region in Mozambique

UKaid has committed ~£582,000 (~A$1.16m) to the training initiative

RBR and its subsidiaries are implementing the requirements and recommendations of the Mozambican and Australian authorities in respect to managing the COVID-19 issue

RBR Group (RBR) is pleased to advise the award of a grant funded by UKaid to provide training services to Mozambican youth to prepare them for work on the country's imminent LNG construction boom.

This new contract is part of the UK Department for International Development (DFID) Skills for Employment (S4E) Programme, known locally as JOBA.

The contract has been awarded to RBR subsidiary Futuro Skills. The JOBA Programme has committed approximately £582,000 (~A$1.16m) from the Skills for Employment Fund to this training initiative.

RBR has already committed capital in preparation for the program in the form of staff, systems, licenses, registrations (ECITB) and equipment and will invest further funds in accordance with the co- funding structure of the JOBA grant.

This investment will ensure that Futuro Skills' training activities have capacity well beyond the Construction Skills Internship Programme (CSIP) itself, that they are sustainable and are aligned to the expectations of the LNG construction industry.

As part of the approval process, JOBA conducted due diligence on Futuro Skills.

Under the terms of the grant contract, Futuro Skills will deliver a Construction Skills Internship Programme (CSIP) at its new training centre in the city of Palma, where the LNG projects will be built.