RBR : awarded UKaid grant for training in Mozambique

The program will start in May 2020, enrolling graduates of the Catalisa Programme and other work readiness programmes funded by the LNG project operators. The CSIP will provide a pathway into skills training that will lead to the successful graduates earning internationally-accredited qualifications from the UK's Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), or equivalent, in health and safety and a technical trade at the semi-skilled level (Level 2). The CSIP includes a mix of theoretical and practical training, as well as relevant work-experience.
The program will also see RBR establish a significant pool of semi-skilled local workers, sourced from the immediate stakeholder communities of these massive LNG Projects, who can be placed with prospective employers and demonstrate to industry that Mozambique can offer a genuine alternative to expatriate workers in the semi-skilled technical trades.
About the Skills for Employment (S4E) Fund in Mozambique:
The purpose of the Skills for Employment Fund is to improve the ability of young Mozambicans, especially women, girls and marginalised youth to improve their incomes by accessing skills leading to employment or self-employment. It is aimed at improving access to quality, affordable skills training by bringing together supply (training providers) and demand (employers) in partnerships that jointly support demand-driven, market relevant training in Mozambique's job-rich growth sectors. The DFID S4E programme operates as the JOBA Programme.
The implementation of JOBA is entrusted to an external Fund Manager, BMB Mott MacDonald, contracted by DFID. The contracting authority for this Employment Fund Grant Contract is BMB Mott MacDonald.
COVID-19
RBR advises that as a training and labour hire company, people are its key asset and therefore the health, safety and wellbeing of its staff, students and contractors is its number one priority.
In line with this, RBR and its subsidiaries are implementing the requirements and recommendations of the Mozambican and Australian authorities in respect to managing the COVID-19 issue.
