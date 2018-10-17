RBR : Alliance with Kuiper International

17 October 2018

ASX Release

RBR signs alliance with global provider of skilled expatriates

Binding MoU with Kuiper International, which specialises in the provision of tradespeople to the petroleum industry, is expected to further increase RBR's ability to capitalise on the imminent US$50b LNG construction boom in Mozambique

Labour hire and training specialist RBR Group (ASX: RBR) is pleased to advise that it has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with leading global provider of skilled expatriate workers, Kuiper International Pte Ltd.

Under the proposed alliance, the pair will seek to provide tradespeople to the impending US$50 billion LNG construction boom in Mozambique, which will require up to 50,000 workers on site at peak construction.

RBR already has a database of ~110,000 Mozambican workers. The Company believes this will be extremely valuable as the LNG project proponents and their contractors aim to meet local content rules, which cover labour, set by the Mozambican Government.

Despite the Government's expectations that the LNG projects will employ a high percentage of locals during the construction phase, significant numbers of expatriates will still be required.

Under the RBR-Kuiper alliance, Kuiper's global database of tradespeople will be combined with RBR's database of local workers and offered to clients using RBR's Mozambican labour hire licence, which is a pre-requisite to providing services such as those envisaged by the alliance partners.

Construction of the onshore projects is expected to start in the first half of next calendar year, meaning major contracts will be issued in coming months.

RBR believes it is ideally positioned to secure substantial training and labour hire contracts associated with the three LNG projects underway or planned for Mozambique.

For more information, please contact:

Ian Macpherson Executive Chairman +61 8 9214 7500imacpherson@rbrgroup.com.auMedia: Paul Armstrong Read Corporate +61 8 9388 1474

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005

PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

T: +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day