RBR : Anadarko Consortium Approves $20b Mozambique LNG Project

ASX Release

19 June 2019

Anadarko commits to development of

US$20b Mozambique LNG project

The positive Final Investment Decision opens the door for RBR to start providing

labour, skills assessment and training services to the project

RBR Group (ASX: RBR) is pleased to advise that Anadarko Petroleum and its joint venture partners have announced that they have made a Final Investment Decision (FID) in favour of their US$20 billion Mozambique LNG Project, the largest single LNG project approved in Africa.

The FID should soon deliver clarity on the schedule of the construction of critical infrastructure which will be shared by the Anadarko-led Mozambique LNG project and the even larger Eni and ExxonMobil-led Rovuma LNG project, paving the way for a near-term FID on the 15.2 Mtpa Rovuma LNG project.

The Anadarko FID is a major milestone for RBR because it means funding will be made available for skills assessment, training and recruitment services such as those RBR intends to supply to the project's contractors.

The project's website states: "Maximizing national content during project development and operation, specifically the participation and development of Mozambican labor, requires employing Mozambican citizens with appropriate qualifications to every extent possible at all levels of our organization or as sub-contractors".

In December 2018, Mozambique LNG, in partnership with the Government of Mozambique, launched a Skills Fair initiative in conjunction with the implementation of the local content program. RBR's Futuro Skills Mozambique (FSM) was awarded the skills assessment and training contract for the Skills Fair by the project's Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor CCS JV (see ASX release dated 11 December 2018).

Today's FID paves the way for RBR to be given approval to start the work of assessing the skills of potential workers in the five core disciplines of scaffolding, rigging, pipe fitting, steel erecting and non-critical welding, as well as providing training in health and safety against the UK's Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) standards.

The FID will also enable the start of recruitment and training activities in the Mozambican district of Palma in proximity to the Anadarko-led project. In July 2019, RBR will commence the recruitment of candidates from the local communities as well as identifying other suitable workers from RBR's extensive database and begin training them to meet the skills requirements of the LNG project.

RBR Chief Executive Officer Richard Carcenac said the FID was a pivotal development in the Company's strategy to supply skilled labour to the employment boom about to unfold as a result of these LNG investments.

"The start has been called on what is an enormous opportunity for RBR," Mr Carcenac said.

"The two on-shore LNG projects planned for Mozambique will need up to 50,000 workers during peak construction, and there is a clear commitment to maximize local employment.