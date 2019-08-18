RBR : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Log in
RBR GROUP LTD

(RBR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/15
0.012 AUD   -14.29%
10:37pRBR : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
08/13RBR : Starts Training Workers for Mozambique LNG Projects
PU
07/09RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/18/2019 | 10:37pm EDT

ASX Release

19 August 2019

RBR appoints global logistics specialist to the Board as part of preparations for LNG boom

Labour and training specialist RBR Group (ASX: RBR) (RBR, the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of global logistics specialist Athol Murray Emerton as a Non-Executive Director.

As a widely recognised leader in the maritime and transport industries, Mr Emerton has extensive experience in building businesses and capitalising on opportunities. He is also highly regarded for his work in developing skills and improving the employment prospects of indigenous populations.

Mr Emerton is the Managing Director of global logistics company LBH's operations in South Africa and Mozambique. He has been involved in ships agency and logistics in the region for 35 years and has grown the business into one of the premier logistics and shipping companies in Southern Africa.

Mr Emerton's wealth of experience and unique skill set has been gained through working with many of the large, well-known international resource and shipping companies. He is considered a specialist in developing holistic logistics solutions in inhospitable (due to political, economic or geographical factors) regions or ports.

Mr Emerton is RBR's largest single shareholder and has been a supportive investor and advisor since the Company acquired its subsidiary PacMoz, Lda in 2015. It was this acquisition that facilitated RBR's entry into Mozambique and upon which the current operating strategy is built.

RBR gains significant benefit from sharing in Mr Emerton's market intelligence in southern Africa and specifically his detailed knowledge of capital project activity and the business environment in Mozambique.

The appointment of Mr Emerton to the RBR Board formalises his association with the Company and his participation in strategic matters at a significant time in the development of the Company's activities in Mozambique. Whilst the appointment is in a non-executive capacity, Mr Emerton will focus on business development and strategic opportunities within Mozambique and similar jurisdictions elsewhere in Africa.

For more information, please contact:

Ian Macpherson

Media: Paul Armstrong

Executive Chairman

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

info@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 02:36:04 UTC
