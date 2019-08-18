RBR : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

ASX Release

19 August 2019

RBR appoints global logistics specialist to the Board as part of preparations for LNG boom

Labour and training specialist RBR Group (ASX: RBR) (RBR, the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of global logistics specialist Athol Murray Emerton as a Non-Executive Director.

As a widely recognised leader in the maritime and transport industries, Mr Emerton has extensive experience in building businesses and capitalising on opportunities. He is also highly regarded for his work in developing skills and improving the employment prospects of indigenous populations.

Mr Emerton is the Managing Director of global logistics company LBH's operations in South Africa and Mozambique. He has been involved in ships agency and logistics in the region for 35 years and has grown the business into one of the premier logistics and shipping companies in Southern Africa.

Mr Emerton's wealth of experience and unique skill set has been gained through working with many of the large, well-known international resource and shipping companies. He is considered a specialist in developing holistic logistics solutions in inhospitable (due to political, economic or geographical factors) regions or ports.

Mr Emerton is RBR's largest single shareholder and has been a supportive investor and advisor since the Company acquired its subsidiary PacMoz, Lda in 2015. It was this acquisition that facilitated RBR's entry into Mozambique and upon which the current operating strategy is built.

RBR gains significant benefit from sharing in Mr Emerton's market intelligence in southern Africa and specifically his detailed knowledge of capital project activity and the business environment in Mozambique.

The appointment of Mr Emerton to the RBR Board formalises his association with the Company and his participation in strategic matters at a significant time in the development of the Company's activities in Mozambique. Whilst the appointment is in a non-executive capacity, Mr Emerton will focus on business development and strategic opportunities within Mozambique and similar jurisdictions elsewhere in Africa.

