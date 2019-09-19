Log in
RBR GROUP LTD

RBR : Cleansing Statement

09/19/2019 | 01:22am EDT

ASX Release

19 September 2019

Cleansing Notice

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

RBR Group (ASX: RBR) ("RBR" or "the Company") has issued and allotted 15,858,000 ordinary shares and 7,929,000 unlisted options, exercisable at $0.014 with an expiry date of 31 August 2021 ("Placement Options"), under Listing Rule 7.1 as the second tranche of the placement to sophisticated investors as announced to the market on 5 September 2019.

The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company gives notice that:

  1. the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  4. as at the date of this notice there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meanings of section 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

The associated Appendix 3B for this issue has also been lodged today.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Carcenac

Media: Paul Armstrong

Chief Executive Officer

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

info@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 05:21:00 UTC
