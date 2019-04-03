Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RBR Group Ltd    RBR   AU000000RBR9

RBR GROUP LTD

(RBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/03
0.021 AUD   -8.70%
10:02pRBR : Key appointments in Mozambique
PU
04/02RBR : Change to unquoted securities
PU
03/26RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RBR : Key appointments in Mozambique

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

ASX Release

4 April 2019

RBR appoints key executives in

preparation for LNG construction boom

Appointments of Country Manager and Training Manager in Mozambique come amid growing expectations that the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the first of the onshore LNG projects is imminent

RBR Group (ASX: RBR) is pleased to advise that it has strengthened its management team in Mozambique with the appointment of two highly experienced executives.

Ray Voorhoeve has been appointed as Country Manager. Mr Voorhoeve has extensive experience in workforce management and human resources (HR) in southern Africa, including in Mozambique.

He has previously held senior HR roles at BHP Billiton (Samancor group) and Kenmare Resources' Mozambican mineral sands operation, where he was responsible for a 1250-strong workforce including systems integration, payroll, manpower and recruitment.

Mr Voorhoeve was most recently HR Manager at TEBA Ltd, a South African-managed and owned labour supply group. TEBA has aligned itself with RBR and its in-country operating subsidiary Futuro Group via a database-sharing arrangement (see ASX release dated 21 November 2018).

RBR has also appointed Mandy McGuire as Training Manager in Mozambique, where she will be responsible for all the training services of Futuro Skills.

Ms McGuire has significant experience in training and staff development with a particular emphasis on the marine and offshore industries in southern Africa.

She joins Futuro from her previous role at Subtech, a marine and offshore services group based in Southern Africa and active in Mozambique.

Ms McGuire specialises in the implementation and management of training and development programmes and ensuring they comply with relevant statutory regulations.

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

T:+61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

ASX Release

RBR Chief Executive Richard Carcenac said the appointments would further strengthen the Company's management team ahead of the widely-anticipated FID for the first onshore LNG project.

"Ray and Mandy will bring a wealth of experience to our operations in Mozambique as we grow our pool of local workers and accelerate our skills assessment and training programs," Mr Carcenac said.

"The opportunities which will flow from construction of these LNG projects will be substantial and having people such as these with the skills and operating knowledge in Mozambique will be extremely valuable."

For more information, please contact:

Ian Macpherson

Media: Paul Armstrong

Executive Chairman

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

imacpherson@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

T:+61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RBR GROUP LTD
10:02pRBR : Key appointments in Mozambique
PU
04/02RBR : Change to unquoted securities
PU
03/26RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement
PU
02/25RBR : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
02/11RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/05RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018RBR : Further information on Mozambique Contract
PU
2018RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement
PU
2018RBR : Awarded Skills Assessment Contract
PU
2018RBR : Secures Convertible Note Funding
PU
More news
Chart RBR GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
RBR Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBR GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Carcenac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Keith MacPherson Executive Chairman
Patrick Soh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Graham-Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RBR GROUP LTD76.92%0
BHP GROUP LTD14.02%134 519
BHP GROUP PLC15.46%134 519
RIO TINTO23.45%102 250
RIO TINTO LIMITED25.44%102 250
ANGLO AMERICAN22.24%39 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About