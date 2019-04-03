RBR : Key appointments in Mozambique

ASX Release

4 April 2019

RBR appoints key executives in

preparation for LNG construction boom

Appointments of Country Manager and Training Manager in Mozambique come amid growing expectations that the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the first of the onshore LNG projects is imminent

RBR Group (ASX: RBR) is pleased to advise that it has strengthened its management team in Mozambique with the appointment of two highly experienced executives.

Ray Voorhoeve has been appointed as Country Manager. Mr Voorhoeve has extensive experience in workforce management and human resources (HR) in southern Africa, including in Mozambique.

He has previously held senior HR roles at BHP Billiton (Samancor group) and Kenmare Resources' Mozambican mineral sands operation, where he was responsible for a 1250-strong workforce including systems integration, payroll, manpower and recruitment.

Mr Voorhoeve was most recently HR Manager at TEBA Ltd, a South African-managed and owned labour supply group. TEBA has aligned itself with RBR and its in-country operating subsidiary Futuro Group via a database-sharing arrangement (see ASX release dated 21 November 2018).

RBR has also appointed Mandy McGuire as Training Manager in Mozambique, where she will be responsible for all the training services of Futuro Skills.

Ms McGuire has significant experience in training and staff development with a particular emphasis on the marine and offshore industries in southern Africa.

She joins Futuro from her previous role at Subtech, a marine and offshore services group based in Southern Africa and active in Mozambique.

Ms McGuire specialises in the implementation and management of training and development programmes and ensuring they comply with relevant statutory regulations.