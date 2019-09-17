Log in
RBR GROUP LTD

(RBR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/17
0.014 AUD   --.--%
RBR : Maritime Training MoU with ROTC

09/17/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

ASX Release

18 September 2019

RBR signs MoU to co-operate with leading African maritime and offshore training group

The agreement is aimed at enabling the two companies to work together on tenders and the provision of training and staffing services for the LNG and maritime industries in Mozambique

Labour and training specialist RBR Group (ASX: RBR) ("RBR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mozambique training specialist Regional Offshore Training Centre ("ROTC").

Under the terms of the MoU, RBR subsidiary Futuro Skills Mozambique, Lda ("Futuro Skills") and ROTC will combine their respective strengths in skills training to tender for contracts and supply services primarily to the maritime and LNG offshore construction industries in Mozambique.

The Mozambique maritime support industry with its construction vessels, tugs, barges and other support craft, is expected to be significant. Mozambique is essentially a maritime nation due to its extended coastline and the ROTC MoU creates opportunities for the local population to formalise their traditional maritime skills.

RBR Chief Executive Richard Carcenac said the agreement was aimed at enabling Futuro Skills and ROTC to offer comprehensive, accredited training courses to the offshore LNG and maritime sectors in the Mozambique market.

"Both parties have agreed to contribute their respective sector-specific strengths, facilities and human resources to offer clients a combined set of services and delivery locations that is unparalleled in Mozambique. This is truly a case where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts and will deliver cost efficiencies for our clients," Mr Carcenac said.

"We will support one another and work jointly on tenders or projects where we have complementary strengths."

About the Parties:

Futuro Skills

Futuro Skills commits to a sustainable future for the Mozambican labour force by delivering technical, commercial and community training programs designed to maximise employability. All the training offered is based on competency standards complemented by rigorous assessment practices, and training activities simulate a real working environment, providing a hands-on learning experience. Futuro Skills holds training and assessment accreditation from the UK's Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), which is an accepted standard for employment on the LNG Projects.

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

ASX Release

Futuro Skills offers its international-standard training at multiple locations, including at the client's workplace, at its Matola facility in the capital Maputo, at its Palma facility in proximity to the LNG construction sites in the north of the country, or at almost any location nationwide via its mobile, containerized training units.

Regional Offshore Training Centre (ROTC)

ROTC offers world-class safety training. The safety training targets all professionals employed in the following sectors: on - and offshore oil and gas, maritime, port and terminals, and transport and logistics.

Services provided relate to competency, rules and regulations, efficiency, environment, safety and security. ROTC's vision is: "We provide our clients with a distinct competitive advantage, combining the flexibility of global connection with the efficiency of local expertise. We are dedicated to customer satisfaction, consistently delivering measurable results. Our commitment to exchange and transfer knowledge and skills is second to none."

ROTC is a Joint Venture between:

  • STC-GroupHolding B.V. (Rotterdam, the Netherlands);
  • Horizon, Lda. (Beira, Mozambique);
  • Portbiq Ltd (Cornelder Holding). (Rotterdam, the Netherlands).

ROTC is a member of the STC-Group. The STC-Group is proud to be one of the largest institutions in the world in the areas of education, training, technical assistance and research, with offices and excellence centres spread throughout the world. With a working team, highly competent, qualified and certified, ROTC has the skills to manage all kinds of services in the value chain.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Carcenac

Media: Paul Armstrong

Chief Executive Officer

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

info@rbrgroup.com.au

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 02:06:03 UTC
