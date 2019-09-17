RBR : Maritime Training MoU with ROTC

ASX Release

18 September 2019

RBR signs MoU to co-operate with leading African maritime and offshore training group

The agreement is aimed at enabling the two companies to work together on tenders and the provision of training and staffing services for the LNG and maritime industries in Mozambique

Labour and training specialist RBR Group (ASX: RBR) ("RBR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mozambique training specialist Regional Offshore Training Centre ("ROTC").

Under the terms of the MoU, RBR subsidiary Futuro Skills Mozambique, Lda ("Futuro Skills") and ROTC will combine their respective strengths in skills training to tender for contracts and supply services primarily to the maritime and LNG offshore construction industries in Mozambique.

The Mozambique maritime support industry with its construction vessels, tugs, barges and other support craft, is expected to be significant. Mozambique is essentially a maritime nation due to its extended coastline and the ROTC MoU creates opportunities for the local population to formalise their traditional maritime skills.

RBR Chief Executive Richard Carcenac said the agreement was aimed at enabling Futuro Skills and ROTC to offer comprehensive, accredited training courses to the offshore LNG and maritime sectors in the Mozambique market.

"Both parties have agreed to contribute their respective sector-specific strengths, facilities and human resources to offer clients a combined set of services and delivery locations that is unparalleled in Mozambique. This is truly a case where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts and will deliver cost efficiencies for our clients," Mr Carcenac said.

"We will support one another and work jointly on tenders or projects where we have complementary strengths."

About the Parties:

Futuro Skills

Futuro Skills commits to a sustainable future for the Mozambican labour force by delivering technical, commercial and community training programs designed to maximise employability. All the training offered is based on competency standards complemented by rigorous assessment practices, and training activities simulate a real working environment, providing a hands-on learning experience. Futuro Skills holds training and assessment accreditation from the UK's Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), which is an accepted standard for employment on the LNG Projects.