RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement

ASX Release
27 March 2019
CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT
RBR Group Limited (ASX: RBR) (Company) advises that on 27 March 2019, 5,071,429 ordinary fully paid shares were allotted to option holders following conversion of their $0.018 options that were due to expire on 31 July 2019. The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).
Pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company gives notice that:
(a)the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
(b)as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
(i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as they apply to the Company; and
(ii)section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
(c)as at the date of this notice there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meanings of section 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.
The Appendix 3B was lodged on 27 March 2019.
Yours faithfully
Patrick Soh
Company Secretary
For more information, please contact:
|
Ian Macpherson
|
Media: Paul Armstrong
|
Executive Chairman
|
Read Corporate
|
+61 8 9214 7500
|
+61 8 9388 1474
|
imacpherson@rbrgroup.com.au
|
RBR GROUP LIMITED
ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988
Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872
T:+61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575
www.rbrgroup.com.au
