Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RBR Group Ltd    RBR   AU000000RBR9

RBR GROUP LTD

(RBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/27
0.022 AUD   -8.33%
12:55aRBR : S708 Cleansing Statement
PU
02/25RBR : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
02/11RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 12:55am EDT

ASX Release

27 March 2019

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

RBR Group Limited (ASX: RBR) (Company) advises that on 27 March 2019, 5,071,429 ordinary fully paid shares were allotted to option holders following conversion of their $0.018 options that were due to expire on 31 July 2019. The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company gives notice that:

(a)the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

(b)as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

(i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as they apply to the Company; and

(ii)section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

(c)as at the date of this notice there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meanings of section 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

The Appendix 3B was lodged on 27 March 2019.

Yours faithfully

Patrick Soh

Company Secretary

For more information, please contact:

Ian Macpherson

Media: Paul Armstrong

Executive Chairman

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

imacpherson@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

T:+61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 04:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RBR GROUP LTD
12:55aRBR : S708 Cleansing Statement
PU
02/25RBR : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
02/11RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/05RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018RBR : Further information on Mozambique Contract
PU
2018RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement
PU
2018RBR : Awarded Skills Assessment Contract
PU
2018RBR : Secures Convertible Note Funding
PU
2018RBR : ECITB Accreditation in Mozambique
PU
2018RBR : Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart RBR GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
RBR Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBR GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Carcenac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Keith MacPherson Executive Chairman
Patrick Soh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Graham-Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RBR GROUP LTD69.23%0
BHP GROUP LTD8.47%126 889
BHP GROUP PLC8.23%126 889
RIO TINTO15.62%96 285
RIO TINTO LIMITED18.68%96 285
ANGLO AMERICAN14.06%36 298
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.