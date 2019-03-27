RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement

ASX Release

27 March 2019

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

RBR Group Limited (ASX: RBR) (Company) advises that on 27 March 2019, 5,071,429 ordinary fully paid shares were allotted to option holders following conversion of their $0.018 options that were due to expire on 31 July 2019. The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

Pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company gives notice that:

(a)the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

(b)as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

(i)the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act, as they apply to the Company; and

(ii)section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

(c)as at the date of this notice there is no information that is 'excluded information' within the meanings of section 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act that is required to be set out in this notice under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

The Appendix 3B was lodged on 27 March 2019.

Yours faithfully

Patrick Soh

Company Secretary

