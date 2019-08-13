Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RBR Group Ltd    RBR   AU000000RBR9

RBR GROUP LTD

(RBR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
0.012 AUD   -7.69%
08:47pRBR : Starts Training Workers for Mozambique LNG Projects
PU
07/09RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
06/24RBR : Strategy Implementation post FID for Mozambique LNG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RBR : Starts Training Workers for Mozambique LNG Projects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

ASX Release

14 August 2019

RBR starts training workers for jobs on

Mozambique LNG Projects

  • Training centre opened in city of Palma, close to the LNG construction sites, on 1 August 2019
  • Students sourced from Anadarko's Catalisa Youth Training Program, with strong pipeline of candidates from the stakeholder communities
  • First group of students has secured the required Mozambique Construction Green Card
  • RBR has already received expressions of interest from contractors operating in the area which are seeking to hire the graduates as they become available

Labour and training specialist RBR Group (ASX: RBR) is pleased to announce that it has started training prospective workers for the thousands of jobs which will become available on Mozambique's emerging LNG projects.

As part of its strategy to assess, train and provide workers to the LNG projects, RBR has opened a training centre in the Mozambican city of Palma, which is located close to the LNG construction sites. The facility is run by RBR's training subsidiary, Futuro Skills Mozambique, Lda (FSM).

Palma was chosen as the Company's northern hub because of its close proximity to the LNG construction sites, whereas the province's capital city, Pemba, is situated more than 400km from the site by road.

Staff and equipment have been allocated and initial activities will focus on helping workers to secure the internationally-recognised ECITB International Health and Safety Passport, as well as a range of skills relevant to the activities taking place in the region.

The centre will train Mozambican citizens from the local stakeholder communities, with the aim of creating employment opportunities for them in semi-skilled and skilled roles. RBR's Futuro Skills has the relevant ECITB accreditation in five of the technical disciplines which are key to the construction activities.

FSM and the Catalisa Youth Training Program

The Catalisa Youth Training Program, which is an initiative of the Anadarko-led Mozambique LNG Project (Moz LNG), recently trained 100 young Palma residents in entrepreneurship, other soft skills and basic English language skills which will better prepare them for the job market.

This program aims to train about 1000 candidates during the construction of Moz LNG. This represents only a small proportion of the Mozambicans expected to secure employment on the LNG projects and related industries.

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

ASX Release

FSM and Catalisa are working together to create an integrated personal development pathway for the Catalisa graduates. FSM is enrolling Catalisa graduates in its Mozambique Construction Green Card training program which will, upon successful completion, earn them an internationally-recognised level one qualification that meets the health and safety needs of multiple industries, including oil and gas, mining and construction.

The Mozambique Construction Green Card qualification is a combination of the UK's ECITB International Health and Safety Passport (at Foundation level) and two other courses focused on working safely with hand tools and hand-held power tools.

The first cohort of Catalisa graduates completed their training on 12 August 2019 and each week another group of students will be trained as they become available from the Catalisa program.

The holders of the Mozambique Construction Green Card will then become eligible to enrol into Futuro Skills' internationally-recognised ECITB technical training programs as well as a suite of other FSM vocational training programs that will significantly raise their employment potential.

RBR has already received expressions of interest from contractors operating in the area which are seeking to hire the graduates as they become available.

Pictures: First group of Catalisa students.

About the LNG Projects

On 17 June 2019, Anadarko Petroleum and its joint venture partners announced a Final Investment Decision (FID) in favour of their US$20 billion Mozambique LNG Project, which is the largest single LNG project approved in Africa. This was the second LNG project in Mozambique to receive a positive FID (Eni's floating LNG being the first) and a larger onshore LNG project led by Eni and Exxon Mobil is understood to be proceeding towards its FID in the coming months.

These two onshore LNG projects have a combined estimated capital cost of US$50 billion. LNG projects of this scale typically take about five years to construct and are expected to have a peak construction workforce of up to 50,000.

There is both a legal requirement and corporate commitment by the investors in both projects to maximise employment opportunities for Mozambicans, requiring significant investment in training.

For more information, please contact:

Richard Carcenac

Media: Paul Armstrong

Chief Executive Officer

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

info@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RBR GROUP LTD
08:47pRBR : Starts Training Workers for Mozambique LNG Projects
PU
07/09RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
06/24RBR : Strategy Implementation post FID for Mozambique LNG
PU
06/18RBR : Anadarko Consortium Approves $20b Mozambique LNG Project
PU
04/15RBR : Chevron acquires Anadarko
PU
04/03RBR : Key appointments in Mozambique
PU
04/02RBR : Change to unquoted securities
PU
03/26RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement
PU
02/25RBR : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
02/11RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
Chart RBR GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
RBR Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBR GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Carcenac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Keith MacPherson Executive Chairman
Patrick Soh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Graham-Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RBR GROUP LTD7.69%6
BHP GROUP LTD8.94%119 445
BHP GROUP PLC8.83%119 445
RIO TINTO PLC8.32%82 495
RIO TINTO LIMITED11.75%82 495
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.98%30 478
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group