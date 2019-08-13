RBR : Starts Training Workers for Mozambique LNG Projects

ASX Release

14 August 2019

RBR starts training workers for jobs on

Mozambique LNG Projects

Training centre opened in city of Palma, close to the LNG construction sites, on 1 August 2019

Students sourced from Anadarko's Catalisa Youth Training Program, with strong pipeline of candidates from the stakeholder communities

First group of students has secured the required Mozambique Construction Green Card

RBR has already received expressions of interest from contractors operating in the area which are seeking to hire the graduates as they become available

Labour and training specialist RBR Group (ASX: RBR) is pleased to announce that it has started training prospective workers for the thousands of jobs which will become available on Mozambique's emerging LNG projects.

As part of its strategy to assess, train and provide workers to the LNG projects, RBR has opened a training centre in the Mozambican city of Palma, which is located close to the LNG construction sites. The facility is run by RBR's training subsidiary, Futuro Skills Mozambique, Lda (FSM).

Palma was chosen as the Company's northern hub because of its close proximity to the LNG construction sites, whereas the province's capital city, Pemba, is situated more than 400km from the site by road.

Staff and equipment have been allocated and initial activities will focus on helping workers to secure the internationally-recognised ECITB International Health and Safety Passport, as well as a range of skills relevant to the activities taking place in the region.

The centre will train Mozambican citizens from the local stakeholder communities, with the aim of creating employment opportunities for them in semi-skilled and skilled roles. RBR's Futuro Skills has the relevant ECITB accreditation in five of the technical disciplines which are key to the construction activities.

FSM and the Catalisa Youth Training Program

The Catalisa Youth Training Program, which is an initiative of the Anadarko-led Mozambique LNG Project (Moz LNG), recently trained 100 young Palma residents in entrepreneurship, other soft skills and basic English language skills which will better prepare them for the job market.

This program aims to train about 1000 candidates during the construction of Moz LNG. This represents only a small proportion of the Mozambicans expected to secure employment on the LNG projects and related industries.