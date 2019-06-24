Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RBR Group Ltd    RBR   AU000000RBR9

RBR GROUP LTD

(RBR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/23
0.019 AUD   +5.56%
09:48pRBR : Strategy Implementation post FID for Mozambique LNG
PU
06/18RBR : Anadarko Consortium Approves $20b Mozambique LNG Project
PU
04/15RBR : Chevron acquires Anadarko
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RBR : Strategy Implementation post FID for Mozambique LNG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

ASX Release

25 June 2019

RBR ramps up preparations to service

US$20b Mozambique LNG project

Following the project's favourable Final Investment Decision, RBR is now ramping up

work-ready activities to meet forecast demand

RBR Group (ASX: RBR) is pleased to advise that following last week's favourable Final Investment Decision by the Anadarko Petroleum-led consortium, the Company is rapidly advancing preparations to provide its pre-employment assessment, pre-mobilisation health, safety and work-readiness training and its labour services to the US$20 billion Mozambique LNG project. With project funding now confirmed, RBR expects an increase in demand for its services and is moving quickly to finalise preparations to supply these services to the project's contractors.

The focus of RBR's activities has, to date, been in the capital Maputo. With the sanction of the LNG investments in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, RBR is extending its reach and has identified and short-listed locations for office and training facilities in the town of Palma (in proximity to the projects), dedicated training staff and commenced the development of a team of qualified workers recruited from the local workforce.

The Company will offer its services from two hubs located in the north (Palma) and south (Maputo) of the country, from satellite offices in several provinces, and will be able to service almost any other location via its containerized mobile training and assessment units. RBR has also invested in bespoke information technology and physical infrastructure which will enable it to provide its services efficiently and effectively despite the operating challenges encountered in Mozambique.

The Company holds the required accreditation from the UK's Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) as a provider of training in health and safety and in five key technical disciplines (scaffolding, rigging, steel erecting, pipe-fitting and non-critical welding). RBR's training programs are available in both Portuguese and English, including the ECITB programs required for employment on the LNG project site.

As a result of steps taken over the past five years in-country, RBR is ideally placed to identify, train and then provide many of the thousands of workers who will be required to build the Anadarko-led project as well as the other LNG projects planned nearby.

RBR Chief Executive Richard Carcenac said, "The Company is having productive discussions with government agencies and prospective employers about the role we can play in providing work-ready, skilled staff for these LNG projects, with a clear pathway and commitment to knowledge transfer to ensure sustainability".

For more information, please contact:

Ian Macpherson

Media: Paul Armstrong

Executive Chairman

Read Corporate

+61 8 9214 7500

+61 8 9388 1474

imacpherson@rbrgroup.com.au

RBR GROUP LIMITED

ASX: RBR ABN 38 115 857 988

Level 2, 33 Colin Street, West Perth, WA 6005 PO Box 534, West Perth, WA 6872

  1. +61 8 9214 7500 F: +61 8 9214 7575

www.rbrgroup.com.au

Delivering skilled labour to site, every day

Disclaimer

RBR Group Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 01:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RBR GROUP LTD
09:48pRBR : Strategy Implementation post FID for Mozambique LNG
PU
06/18RBR : Anadarko Consortium Approves $20b Mozambique LNG Project
PU
04/15RBR : Chevron acquires Anadarko
PU
04/03RBR : Key appointments in Mozambique
PU
04/02RBR : Change to unquoted securities
PU
03/26RBR : S708 Cleansing Statement
PU
02/25RBR : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
02/11RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/05RBR : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018RBR : Further information on Mozambique Contract
PU
More news
Chart RBR GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
RBR Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RBR GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Carcenac Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Keith MacPherson Executive Chairman
Patrick Soh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Graham-Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RBR GROUP LTD38.46%0
BHP GROUP LTD19.87%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC18.98%123 200
RIO TINTO25.72%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.40%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN23.53%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About