RBR : Strategy Implementation post FID for Mozambique LNG

ASX Release

25 June 2019

RBR ramps up preparations to service

US$20b Mozambique LNG project

Following the project's favourable Final Investment Decision, RBR is now ramping up

work-ready activities to meet forecast demand

RBR Group (ASX: RBR) is pleased to advise that following last week's favourable Final Investment Decision by the Anadarko Petroleum-led consortium, the Company is rapidly advancing preparations to provide its pre-employment assessment, pre-mobilisation health, safety and work-readiness training and its labour services to the US$20 billion Mozambique LNG project. With project funding now confirmed, RBR expects an increase in demand for its services and is moving quickly to finalise preparations to supply these services to the project's contractors.

The focus of RBR's activities has, to date, been in the capital Maputo. With the sanction of the LNG investments in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, RBR is extending its reach and has identified and short-listed locations for office and training facilities in the town of Palma (in proximity to the projects), dedicated training staff and commenced the development of a team of qualified workers recruited from the local workforce.

The Company will offer its services from two hubs located in the north (Palma) and south (Maputo) of the country, from satellite offices in several provinces, and will be able to service almost any other location via its containerized mobile training and assessment units. RBR has also invested in bespoke information technology and physical infrastructure which will enable it to provide its services efficiently and effectively despite the operating challenges encountered in Mozambique.

The Company holds the required accreditation from the UK's Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) as a provider of training in health and safety and in five key technical disciplines (scaffolding, rigging, steel erecting, pipe-fitting and non-critical welding). RBR's training programs are available in both Portuguese and English, including the ECITB programs required for employment on the LNG project site.

As a result of steps taken over the past five years in-country, RBR is ideally placed to identify, train and then provide many of the thousands of workers who will be required to build the Anadarko-led project as well as the other LNG projects planned nearby.

RBR Chief Executive Richard Carcenac said, "The Company is having productive discussions with government agencies and prospective employers about the role we can play in providing work-ready, skilled staff for these LNG projects, with a clear pathway and commitment to knowledge transfer to ensure sustainability".

