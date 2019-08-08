Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc    RICK

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC

(RICK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RCI Hospitality : Appoints Elaine Martin and Allan Priaulx to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 06:16pm EDT

RCI Appoints Elaine Martin and Allan Priaulx to Board of Directors

HOUSTON-August 8, 2019-RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today announced Elaine J. Martin and Allan Priaulx have been named as independent members of the Board of Directors and to its Audit Committee. This expands Board membership to seven following the resignation of Steve L. Jenkins from the Board.

'We are pleased to welcome Elaine Martin, a highly successful Houston entrepreneur, and Allan Priaulx, an experienced communications industry executive, as we continue to implement a strong corporate and accounting governance program,' said Eric Langan, Chairman, President and CEO.

Elaine J. Martin

Ms. Martin is co-founder and general partner of two privately-held Houston area enterprises for which she provides a broad array of management and accounting functions on a day-to-day basis.

In 1993, she co-founded Medco Manufacturing LLC, which develops, manufactures and sells, under Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, equipment and disposable products used by plastic surgeons in domestic and international markets. In 1989, she co-founded Aero Tech Aviation LLC, which trains foreign nationals for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Air Frame and Power Plant examination, for their license to repair US-origin aircraft.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Martin was a Registered Nurse specializing in cosmetic surgery. She received her BS in Biology and Chemistry and her MS in Nursing from Houston Baptist University. Her volunteer activities have included serving as a member of the Board of Directors of Texas A&M University Mothers' Club (Aggie Moms).

Allan Priaulx

Mr. Priaulx has more than 45 years of experience in the communications industry.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Priaulx was Vice President and General Manager of King Features Division of Hearst Corporation, in charge of worldwide newspaper activities and product licensing. He was also publisher of American Banker, a leading trade publication in the financial services industry, when it was owned by Thomson Financial. In 1993, he founded Resource Media Group, a New York-based financial media and investor relations firm. His clients included a wide range of companies, including RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., for which he provided public and investor relations services from 1994 to 2013.

Mr. Priaulx has been retired since 2014. He attended Dartmouth College and University of Southampton in the U.K. He has also completed graduate-level courses at INSEAD Business School in France and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His volunteer activities have included serving as national vice president of United Cerebral Palsy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

Disclaimer

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 22:15:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS I
06:16pRCI HOSPITALITY : Appoints Elaine Martin and Allan Priaulx to Board of Directors
PU
07/26RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
07/25RCI HOSPITALITY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25RCI HOSPITALITY : Reports Preliminary 2Q19 Financial Results
PR
07/22RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22RCI HOSPITALITY : Announces Filing of Form 8-K on Independent Internal Review
PR
07/20MONDAY DEADLINE : Rosen, a Top RANKED Law Firm, Reminds RCI Hospitality Holdings..
PR
07/18RCI HOSPITALITY : Announces Resignation of BDO as Auditor, Files Compliance Plan..
PR
07/18RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, ..
AQ
07/16Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in RC..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 182 M
EBIT 2019 40,9 M
Net income 2019 23,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,81x
P/E ratio 2020 6,02x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 157 M
Chart RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,23  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Scott Langan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ed Anakar Operations Director
Phillip Kent Marshall CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Travis Reese Director & Executive Vice President
Steven L. Jenkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC-30.94%151
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION20.56%164 670
STARBUCKS CORPORATION48.04%113 978
COMPASS GROUP PLC23.03%39 156
COMPASS GROUP PLC (ADR)18.37%39 156
YUM BRANDS26.25%35 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group