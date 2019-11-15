Log in
RCI Hospitality : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

11/15/2019 | 09:01am EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share for the Fiscal 2020 first quarter ending December 31, 2019 as part of RCI's $0.13 per share annual cash dividend. The 1Q20 dividend is payable December 26, 2019, to holders of record December 10, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of December 9, 2019. This marks the 16th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by RCI.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-declares-regular-quarterly-cash-dividend-on-common-stock-300959140.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
