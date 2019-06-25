RCI Hospitality : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. – RICK

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) resulting from allegations that RCI may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 10, 2019, RCI announced that it would not be able to timely file its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 due to investigations regarding “a series of negative articles about RCI” anonymously published in forums in mid- and late 2018. On this news, shares of RCI fell $1.67 per share, or over 7.5%, to close at $20.48 per share on May 13, 2019.

