RCI Hospitality : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. – RICK

06/25/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) resulting from allegations that RCI may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 10, 2019, RCI announced that it would not be able to timely file its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 due to investigations regarding “a series of negative articles about RCI” anonymously published in forums in mid- and late 2018. On this news, shares of RCI fell $1.67 per share, or over 7.5%, to close at $20.48 per share on May 13, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by RCI investors. If you purchased shares of RCI please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1570.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
