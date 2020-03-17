RCI Hospitality : Shareholder Update on COVID-19

HOUSTON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) updated shareholders today regarding its response to the coronavirus situation.

"In line with city, county or state requests regarding bars and restaurants, our subsidiaries have temporarily closed a number of nightclubs or limited their occupancy, and we are arranging for many of our Bombshells restaurants to provide take out service," said Eric Langan, President & CEO.

"We want our investors to know we are confident we have the financial resources to weather this storm. Sales were strong in the second fiscal quarter through the second week of March. We have enough cash and resources, including excess borrowing capacity based on the composition of our asset base.

"We have been and are continuing to plan and prepare for this uncertain time. We have developed contingency plans and have already reduced many costs, and we will be lowering expenses further. In addition, our pending Northeast Corridor club acquisition will not close in the March quarter as anticipated.

"We want to do our part to help protect our guests, staff, and entertainers, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in their communities.

"For our shareholders, we plan to be in a strong position and ready to reopen all locations as soon as possible when able to do so."

RCI will provide another update when it announces 2Q20 nightclub and restaurant sales in April.

