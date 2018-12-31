Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc    RICK

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC (RICK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 10:00:01 pm
20.65 USD   +0.63%
2016RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
2016RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC : annual sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RCI Hospitality : to File 10-K, Report 4Q18 & FY18 Results, and Hold Conference Call Today, Dec. 31st

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 03:01pm CET

HOUSTON, Dec. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) plans to file its 10-K and report financial results for the Fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2018 after the market closes today, December 31st.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

Conference Call Details

  • Monday, December 31, 2018, at 4:30 PM ET
  • Live Participant Dial In: Toll Free at 877-407-9210 and International at 201-689-8049
  • To access the live webcast, slides or replay, visit: https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/41443
  • Phone replay: Toll Free at 877-481-4010 and International at 919-882-2331 (Passcode: 41443)

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties associated with operating and managing an adult business, the business climates in cities where it operates, the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, risks and uncertainties related to cybersecurity, conditions relevant to real estate transactions, and numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Contacts: Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-to-file-10-k-report-4q18--fy18-results-and-hold-conference-call-today-dec-31st-300771450.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS I
03:01pRCI HOSPITALITY : to File 10-K, Report 4Q18 & FY18 Results, and Hold Conference ..
PR
12/17RCI HOSPITALITY : Bombshells Fifth Houston Area Location Opens Wednesday on I-10..
PR
12/11RCI HOSPITALITY : to Extend Filing Date of Annual Report
PR
12/07RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/04RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
12/04RCI HOSPITALITY : Announces FY19 Free Cash Flow Target
PR
11/20RCI HOSPITALITY : to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference Dec. 5, 2018
PR
11/16RCI HOSPITALITY : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
PU
11/15RCI HOSPITALITY : C O R R E C T I O N -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc./
PR
11/06RCI HOSPITALITY : Announces Acquisition of Blush Gentlemen's Club & Sports Bar o..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.