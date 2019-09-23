Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc    RICK

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC

(RICK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RCI Hospitality : to Present at Sidoti Conference on Sept. 25; Meet Management at Rick's NYC That Night

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

RCI to Present at Sidoti Conference on Sept. 25; Meet Management at Rick's NYC That Night

HOUSTON-September 23, 2019-RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced Eric Langan, President & CEO, will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Later that day, RCI investors can meet management at Rick's Cabaret New York, Manhattan's No. 1 gentlemen's club, and tour its sister club, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, next door.

Sidoti Conference

Meet Management

  • When: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 6:00-8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rick's Cabaret New York, at 50 W. 33rd Street, New York, NY, between Fifth Avenue and Broadway
  • RSVP: By 12:00 PM ET, September 25, 2019, with your contact information, to gary.fishman@anreder.com

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)


p>With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names, such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties associated with operating and managing an adult business, the business climates in cities where it operates, the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, risks and uncertainties related to cybersecurity, conditions relevant to real estate transactions, and numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com

Disclaimer

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 16:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS I
12:32pRCI HOSPITALITY : to Present at Sidoti Conference on Sept. 25; Meet Management a..
PU
09:01aRCI HOSPITALITY : to Present at Sidoti Conference on Sept. 25
PR
09/10RCI HOSPITALITY : Receives Nasdaq Acceptance of Plan to Regain Compliance
PR
09/09RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Complaint Filed Against RCI Hos..
BU
08/16RCI HOSPITALITY : Nightclubs Named "Club Chain of the Year" at Industry Conventi..
PR
08/15RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Con..
AQ
08/15RCI HOSPITALITY : Increases Annual Cash Dividend on Common Stock by 8.3%
PR
08/14RCI HOSPITALITY : Receives Anticipated Nasdaq Letter
PR
08/13RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 163 M
Chart RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 17,00  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Director
Operations Director
CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Director & Executive Vice President
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC-23.87%163
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION17.92%159 020
STARBUCKS CORPORATION39.86%107 814
COMPASS GROUP PLC21.45%39 713
YUM BRANDS22.17%34 171
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%23 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group