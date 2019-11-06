Log in
RCM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(RCMT)
RCM Technologies : Announces 3rd Quarter Results (11.6.19)

11/06/2019

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 856.356.4500

Corporate Contacts:

2500 McClellan Avenue

Fax: 856.356.4600

Bradley S. Vizi

Pennsauken, NJ 08109

info@rcmt.com

Executive Chairman

www.rcmt.com

Kevin D. Miller

Chief Financial Officer

P R E S S R E L E A S E

RCM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Pennsauken, NJ - November 6, 2019 -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended September 28, 2019.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $40.2 million for the thirteen week period ended September 28, 2019 (the current period), a 5.4% decrease as compared to $42.6 million for the thirteen week period ended September 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $10.6 million for the current period, a 3.4% decrease as compared to $11.0 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $0.7 million for the current period, as compared to $1.2 million for the comparable prior year period. GAAP net income was $0.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $0.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $142.6 million for the thirty-nine week period ended September 28, 2019 (the current period), a 1.7% decrease as compared to $145.1 million for the thirty-nine week period ended September 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $35.9 million for the current period, a 0.9% decrease as compared to $36.3 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $4.6 million for the current period, as compared to $3.8 million for the comparable prior year period. GAAP net income was $3.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $2.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $1.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended September 28, 2019, a 29.1% decrease as compared to $1.6 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $5.8 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended September 29, 2018, a 9.4% decrease as compared to $6.4 million for the comparable prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and net income (GAAP) can be found on the fourth page of this press release.

The Company experienced $1.4 million in severance, professional fees and other charges for the thirty-nine week period ended September 29, 2018. These charges include severance accrued for the Company's former chief executive officer and related payroll taxes, continuation of certain benefits and professional fees, totaling approximately $0.9 million. The additional charges of $0.5 million incurred related to transactional financial advisory fees, legal fees associated with defending a frivolous lawsuit with a competitor of the Company, and search fees associated with hiring a senior executive.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, "We continued to experience strong performance from our Health Care & Information Technology segments. While we're disappointed with the softness in Engineering revenue, we believe we are taking positive steps towards growth in fiscal 2020 and beyond."

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, added, "We expect strong cash flow through the remainder of the year and in fiscal 2020."

Conference Call

On Thursday, November 7, 2019, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (866) 403-9129.

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "believe," "plan," "seek," "could," "can," "should," "are confident" or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company's services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Thirteen Week Periods Ended

September 28,

September 29,

Revenue

2019

2018

$40,250

$42,559

Cost of services

29,635

31,571

Gross profit

10,615

10,988

Selling, general and administrative

9,498

9,412

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

304

337

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

82

7

Operating income

731

1,232

Other expense, net

(326)

(295)

Income before income taxes

405

937

Income tax expense

70

253

Net income

$335

$684

Diluted net earnings per share data

$0.03

$0.06

Thirty-Nine Week Periods Ended

September 28,

September 29,

Revenue

2019

2018

$142,550

$145,081

Cost of services

106,615

108,803

Gross profit

35,935

36,278

Selling, general and administrative

30,165

29,909

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

944

1,116

Severance, professional fees and other charges

-

1,371

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

247

40

Operating income

4,579

3,842

Other expense, net

(1,275)

(990)

Income before income taxes

3,304

2,852

Income tax expense

255

736

Net income

$3,049

$2,116

Diluted net earnings per share data

$0.24

$0.17

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands)

September 28,

December 29,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents

$393

$482

Accounts receivable, net

$57,470

$52,335

Total current assets

$64,928

$58,811

Total assets

$91,740

$81,510

Total current liabilities

$21,421

$23,188

Borrowing under line of credit

$31,735

$27,540

Net debt (borrowings less cash)

$31,342

$27,058

Total liabilities

$60,689

$54,311

Stockholders' equity

$31,051

$27,199

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited) (In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018.

Thirteen

Thirty-Nine

Week Periods Ended

Week Periods Ended

September 28,

September 29,

September 28,

September 29,

2019

2018

2019

2018

GAAP net income

$335

$684

$3,049

$2,116

Income tax expense

70

253

255

736

Interest expense

390

305

1,276

971

Imputed interest on contingent consideration

(56 )

-

40

-

Depreciation of property and equipment

304

337

944

1,116

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

82

7

247

40

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$1,125

$1,586

$5,811

$4,979

Adjustments

Severance, professional fees and other charges

-

-

-

1,371

(Loss) gain on foreign currency transactions

(8 )

(10 )

(41 )

19

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$1,117

$1,576

$5,770

$6,369

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Thirteen Week Periods Ended

September 28,

September 29,

Net income

2019

2018

$335

$684

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities

442

1,125

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

727

4,496

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(175 )

(867 )

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

(39 )

(466 )

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(1,901)

1,206

Accrued payroll and related costs

(769 )

(760 )

Right of use assets and liabilities

(14 )

-

Income taxes payable

1

256

Total adjustments

(1,728

)

4,990

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

($1,393

)

$5,674

Net cash used in investing activities

(58 )

(810 )

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,020

(4,552)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(44 )

(33 )

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

($475

)

$279

Thirty-Nine Week Periods Ended

September 28,

September 29,

Net income

2019

2018

$3,049

$2,116

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash

used in operating activities

1,936

2,527

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(5,184)

(1,664)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

483

(593 )

Net of transit accounts receivable and payable

923

(1,560)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(3,366)

(219 )

Accrued payroll and related costs

(1,986)

905

Right of use assets and liabilities

245

-

Income taxes payable

30

552

Total adjustments

(6,919

)

(52

)

Cash (used in) provided by operating activities

($3,870

)

$2,064

Net cash used in investing activities

(296 )

(1,423)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

4,160

(2,735)

Effect of exchange rate changes

(83 )

(47 )

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

($89

)

($2,141)



Disclaimer

RCM Technologies Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 21:34:05 UTC
