RCR Tomlinson Limited    RCR   AU000000RCR7

RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED

(RCR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/09
0.87 AUD   -3.33%
01:37aRCR TOMLINSON : Administrators' Sale Process Update
PU
02/15RCR TOMLINSON : Administrators' Sale Process Update
PU
01/29RCR TOMLINSON : Administrators' Sale Process Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RCR Tomlinson : Administrators' Sale Process Update

0
03/01/2019 | 01:37am EST

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2019

RCR Tomlinson Ltd Administrators, McGrathNicol Restructuring, provide update on sale process

Voluntary Administrators to the RCR Tomlinson Group, McGrathNicol Restructuring, provide an update on the ongoing RCR sale process.

To date the Voluntary Administrators have completed divestments of the following business units:

Rail to John Holland;

Energy Services to The Environmental Group Limited;

Mining and Heat Treatment to NRW;

Laser to Unique Metal Works; and

RCR Resources, RCR Power and RCR Water West to the AvidSys Group.

Sale of RCR Upgrades and Maintenance Business

The Administrators today announced the sale of the RCR Upgrades and Maintenance business ("U&M") to UGL Operations and Maintenance (Services) Pty Ltd ("UGL").

Administrator Jamie Harris said: "This is an excellent outcome for the c.150 U&M employees who are transferring to UGL with their entitlements recognised and also for U&M customers who will continue to be able to engage U&M to provide ongoing high quality services. We thank all staff involved in achieving the sale for their efforts."

Ongoing sale process

With the assistance of Record Point, the Administrators continue to work with a number of parties interested in the remaining RCR businesses. The Administrators will provide further updates when available.

For all further enquiries please contact:

Media enquiries:

Creditor enquiries:

Nick Owens

Link Market Services

Sefiani Communications Group

Creditor hotline

T +61 2 8920 0700

T 1300 911 275

M +61 421 977 062

Ercrtom@linkmarketservices.com.au

Enowens@sefiani.com.au

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 06:36:08 UTC
