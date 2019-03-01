RCR Tomlinson : Administrators' Sale Process Update

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

1 March 2019

RCR Tomlinson Ltd Administrators, McGrathNicol Restructuring, provide update on sale process

Voluntary Administrators to the RCR Tomlinson Group, McGrathNicol Restructuring, provide an update on the ongoing RCR sale process.

To date the Voluntary Administrators have completed divestments of the following business units:

Rail to John Holland;

Energy Services to The Environmental Group Limited;

Mining and Heat Treatment to NRW;

Laser to Unique Metal Works; and

RCR Resources, RCR Power and RCR Water West to the AvidSys Group.

Sale of RCR Upgrades and Maintenance Business

The Administrators today announced the sale of the RCR Upgrades and Maintenance business ("U&M") to UGL Operations and Maintenance (Services) Pty Ltd ("UGL").

Administrator Jamie Harris said: "This is an excellent outcome for the c.150 U&M employees who are transferring to UGL with their entitlements recognised and also for U&M customers who will continue to be able to engage U&M to provide ongoing high quality services. We thank all staff involved in achieving the sale for their efforts."

Ongoing sale process

With the assistance of Record Point, the Administrators continue to work with a number of parties interested in the remaining RCR businesses. The Administrators will provide further updates when available.

