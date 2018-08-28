RCR Tomlinson : Appendix 4E - FY18 Results Preliminary Final Report

Appendix 4E (Rule 4.3A)
Results for announcement to the market
Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2018
RCR Tomlinson Ltd | ABN 81 008 898 486
The current reporting period is the financial year ended 30 June 2018 ("FY18"). The prior comparative period is the financial year ended 30 June 2017 ("FY17").
FY18 - RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKETUp / DownMovement
$'Million
Revenue from Continuing Operations
Net Loss After Tax from Continuing Operations Net Loss After Tax Attributable to MembersUp Down Down
58.2% 131.9% 162.6%
DIVIDEND INFORMATION Current reporting period: Interim 2018 Dividend per share Final 2018 Dividend per share Total Dividends FY18
Amount per share 2.5 centsFranked Amount per share 0.0 cents
Tax Rate for Franking Credit 0%
Nil 2.5 cents
Nil 0.0 cents
Nil 0%
NET TANGIBLE ASSETS BACKING Net Tangible Assets per share
30 June 2018 $1.03
30 June 2017 $0.75
Commentary on the FY18 Results
This report should be read in conjunction with RCR Tomlinson Ltd's 2018 Financial Report and Investor Presentation.
Audit
The FY18 results are based on accounts which have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.
Control Gained or Lost over Entities having a Material Effect
No material control over any entity was gained or lost during FY18.
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of RCR Tomlinson Ltd will be held on Tuesday, 30 October 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel located at 117 Macquarie Street, Sydney, New South Wales in the Fort Macquarie Room (Level 2). Formal Notice of the meeting will be sent to each shareholder.
Chief Financial Officer Andrew Phipps
Date: 28 August 2018
