RCR Tomlinson : Appendix 4E - FY18 Results Preliminary Final Report

RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
News 
News

08/28/2018 | 01:37am CEST

Appendix 4E (Rule 4.3A)

Results for announcement to the market

Preliminary Final Report for the year ended 30 June 2018

RCR Tomlinson Ltd | ABN 81 008 898 486

The current reporting period is the financial year ended 30 June 2018 ("FY18"). The prior comparative period is the financial year ended 30 June 2017 ("FY17").

FY18 - RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKETUp / DownMovement

$'Million

Revenue from Continuing Operations

Net Loss After Tax from Continuing Operations Net Loss After Tax Attributable to MembersUp Down Down

58.2% 131.9% 162.6%

  • to 1,998.5

  • to (8.8)

  • to (16.1)A description of the figures reported above is contained in the RCR Tomlinson Ltd 2018 Financial Report.

DIVIDEND INFORMATION Current reporting period: Interim 2018 Dividend per share Final 2018 Dividend per share Total Dividends FY18

Amount per share 2.5 centsFranked Amount per share 0.0 cents

Tax Rate for Franking Credit 0%

Nil 2.5 cents

Nil 0.0 cents

Nil 0%

NET TANGIBLE ASSETS BACKING Net Tangible Assets per share

30 June 2018 $1.03

30 June 2017 $0.75

Commentary on the FY18 Results

This report should be read in conjunction with RCR Tomlinson Ltd's 2018 Financial Report and Investor Presentation.

Audit

The FY18 results are based on accounts which have been audited by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.

Control Gained or Lost over Entities having a Material Effect

No material control over any entity was gained or lost during FY18.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of RCR Tomlinson Ltd will be held on Tuesday, 30 October 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel located at 117 Macquarie Street, Sydney, New South Wales in the Fort Macquarie Room (Level 2). Formal Notice of the meeting will be sent to each shareholder.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Phipps

Date: 28 August 2018

FY18 Results for Announcement to Market ASX Appendix 4E | RCR Tomlinson Ltd 1

1

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:36:06 UTC
