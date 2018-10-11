RCR Tomlinson : Awarded Auckland City Rail Link Project

11 October 2018

RCR AWARDED AUCKLAND CITY RAIL LINK PROJECT - C7 PACKAGE INTERIM ALLIANCE AGREEMENT

RCR Tomlinson Ltd (ASX: RCR) ("RCR"), is pleased to announce that it, along with its design partner Opus International Consultants Limited (in joint venture as the Systems Integration, Testing and Commissioning Alliance ("SITC")), has entered into an Interim Project Alliance Agreement with City Rail Link Limited ("City Rail Link") to carry out project services on the Auckland City Rail Link Project.

Under the Interim Project Alliance Agreement, SITC will work in collaboration with City Rail Link, Auckland Transport and Kiwi Rail to develop an alliance proposal for the C7 Rail Project. If SITC's proposal is accepted, SITC will enter into a Project Alliance Agreement with City Rail Link and Kiwi Rail for the construction alliance phase, with work expected to commence in June 2019.

The proposed C7 Rail Project includes the provision of track, track slab, overhead line, signalling, control systems, communications systems, trackside auxiliaries, control room fit-out and building works. Rail systems are to be installed, tested and commissioned from the existing operational railway to the east of Britomart, through Britomart Station, the new station and tunnels, and to the Western Line.

RCR's Interim CEO and Executive Director Mr Bruce James said: "RCR is very pleased to be recognised for our exceptional rail systems capability and to be selected for this portion of such a landmark project for Auckland.

RCR has a long history in the rail sector and this project is strategically significant in extending our capabilities in New Zealand. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with City Rail Link, Auckland Transport and Kiwi Rail to provide a compelling alliance proposal and then to successfully deliver this project safely and efficiently."

City Rail Link's CEO Dr Sean Sweeney noted the joint venture provided a wealth of domestic and international experience, saying: "it shows the calibre of talent wanting to be part of delivering this important project that will transform the way people move and live in Auckland."

About City Rail Link

The Auckland City Rail Link ("CRL") is jointly funded by the New Zealand Government and Auckland Council and has full governance, operational and financial responsibility for the delivery of the CRL project in accordance with its objectives. The CRL project comprises a 3.45km twin-tunnel underground rail link up to 42 metres below the city centre transforming the downtown Britomart Transport Centre into a two-way through-station that better connects the Auckland rail network. The NZ$3.4B CRL project's is divided into a series of workstreams and key operational activities comprise nine construction contracts (C1 to C9).www.cityraillink.co.nz

ABOUT RCR

RCR Tomlinson Ltd (ASX code: RCR) is a diversified engineering and infrastructure company, working with some of the world's leading organisations to provide intelligent engineering solutions to the Infrastructure, Energy and Resources sectors.

RCR's core capabilities encompass development, engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of major infrastructure, rail and transport, energy and resource projects. RCR has operations across Australia, Asia and New Zealand. Additional information is available atwww.rcrtom.com.au

E.I. ENGINEERING INTELLIGENCE™. That's What We Do.

