RCR Tomlinson : Awarded ECI for Mt Piper Energy Recovery Project

10/18/2018 | 01:13am CEST

18 October 2018

RCR AWARDED ECI SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR MT PIPER ENERGY RECOVERY PROJECT

RCR Tomlinson Ltd (ASX: RCR) ("RCR"), is pleased to announce that it has signed an Early Contractor Involvement (ECI) Services Agreement with EnergyAustralia Development Pty Ltd and Re.Group Pty Ltd to develop the project scope, design, schedule and costings for the Mt Piper Energy Recovery Project in New South Wales ("The Project").

The intent of the ECI agreement is to develop the Project scope, design, schedule and costings to a level suitable for a Final Investment Decision and suitable for the engagement of an EPC contactor. As part of the ECI Services, RCR has engaged Steinmuller Babcock Environment GmbH (SGEng) as their chosen technology partner for the project.

The Project involves the potential installation of a standalone boiler facility, adjacent to and integrated with the existing Unit 2 coal fired boiler at Mt Piper Power Station, and fired using Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). RDF is an engineered fuel, made by selecting a portion of a mixed waste stream to produce a fuel to an agreed specification.

RCR's Interim CEO and Executive Director Mr Bruce James said: "We are very pleased to be chosen as ECI partner in this project. RCR has extensive experience in waste-to-energy solutions and Early Contractor Involvement, assisting many customers to achieve FID for their projects across multiple sectors including energy and transport; as well as the capability and resources to deliver a full EPC solution".

ENDS.

About Steinmuller Babcock Environment

Steinmüller Babcock Environment is a name that stands for cutting-edge technology in thermal waste treatment and flue gas cleaning. SBEng develops, plans, builds and manages complete plants as well as individual key components and is part of the NSENGI group (Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co. Ltd), one of the leading environmental technology companies in Asia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

INVESTORS

ANALYSTS

MEDIA

Interim CEO and Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer

Quay Advisers

Mr Bruce James

Mr Andrew Phipps

Mr John Hurst

RCR Tomlinson Ltd

RCR Tomlinson Ltd

Mobile: 0418 708 663

02 8413 3045

02 8413 3045

enquiries@rcrtom.com.au

enquiries@rcrtom.com.au

ABOUT RCR

RCR Tomlinson Ltd (ASX code: RCR) is a diversified engineering and infrastructure company, working with some of the world's leading organisations to provide intelligent engineering solutions to the Infrastructure, Energy and Resources sectors.

RCR's core capabilities encompass development, engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of major infrastructure, rail and transport, energy and resource projects. RCR has operations across Australia, Asia and New Zealand. Additional information is available atwww.rcrtom.com.au

E.I. ENGINEERING INTELLIGENCE™. That's What We Do.

RCR Tomlinson Ltd | ABN 81 008 898 486 |www.rcrtom.com.au

1

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 23:12:08 UTC
