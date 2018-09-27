Log in
RCR Tomlinson : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B James

09/27/2018 | 01:31am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

RCR Tomlinson Ltd

ABN

81 008 898 486

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bruce Maxwell James

Date of last notice

25 September 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Not applicable

Date of change

26 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

14,225 Ordinary Shares - Registered in the name of Bruce Maxwell James.

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

8,622 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$8,622

No. of securities held after change

22,847 Ordinary Shares - Registered in the name of Bruce Maxwell James.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acquisition of 8,622 Ordinary Shares under the retail component of the underwritten pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer announced to the ASX on 28 August 2018 ("Entitlement Offer").

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not applicable

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not applicable

Interest after change

Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

Dated: 26 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 23:30:03 UTC
