RCR Tomlinson : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Palmer

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity RCR TOMLINSON LTD ABN 81 008 898 486

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Sue Palmer Date of last notice 22 August 2014

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Director and shareholder of Palmer-Thygesen Family Pty Ltd. Registered holder is Palmer-Thygesen Family Pty Ltd. Date of change 12 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change NIL Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 50,000 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $46,450.10 No. of securities held after change 50,000

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market acquisition of 50,000 ordinary shares

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not Applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not Applicable

