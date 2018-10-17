Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  RCR Tomlinson Limited    RCR   AU000000RCR7

RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED (RCR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RCR Tomlinson : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Palmer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 07:43am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

RCR TOMLINSON LTD

ABN

81 008 898 486

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sue Palmer

Date of last notice

22 August 2014

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Director and shareholder of Palmer-Thygesen Family Pty Ltd. Registered holder is Palmer-Thygesen Family Pty Ltd.

Date of change

12 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

NIL

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

50,000

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$46,450.10

No. of securities held after change

50,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market acquisition of 50,000 ordinary shares

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

NIL

Nature of interest

NIL

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

NIL

Date of change

NIL

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

NIL

Interest acquired

NIL

Interest disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

NIL

Interest after change

NIL

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not Applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not Applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 05:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
07:43aRCR TOMLINSON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Palmer
PU
10/12RCR TOMLINSON : Change in Substantial Holding from Allan Gray
PU
10/11RCR TOMLINSON : Awarded Auckland City Rail Link Project
PU
10/10RCR TOMLINSON : Becoming a Substantial Holder from Allan Gray Australia
PU
10/04RCR TOMLINSON : Retirement of Director Eva Skira and Appendix 3Z
PU
10/03RCR TOMLINSON : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder from Tribeca
PU
09/27RCR TOMLINSON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - L Jones
PU
09/27RCR TOMLINSON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Brown
PU
09/27RCR TOMLINSON : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B James
PU
09/25RCR TOMLINSON : Successfully completes a$100 million entitlement offer
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 576 M
EBIT 2019 44,7 M
Net income 2019 27,7 M
Finance 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,71
P/E ratio 2020 8,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,08x
EV / Sales 2020 0,06x
Capitalization 240 M
Chart RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RCR Tomlinson Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,27  AUD
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Maxwell James Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roderick James McKenzie Brown Non-Executive Chairman
Conal McCullough Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Phipps Chief Financial Officer
Lloyd Hartley Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED-75.14%171
VINCI-9.41%53 319
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-21.00%30 860
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.23%25 681
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-9.42%24 461
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.56%23 069
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.