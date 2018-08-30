Log in
RCR Tomlinson : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

08/30/2018 | 01:57am CEST

Market Announcement

30 August 2018

RCR Tomlinson Limited (ASX: RCR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of RCR Tomlinson Limited ('RCR') will be lifted immediately, following the release by RCR of an announcement regarding completion of its institutional entitlement offer.

Issued by

Lisa Banh

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

30 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 23:56:04 UTC
