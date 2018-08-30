RCR Tomlinson : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement

30 August 2018

RCR Tomlinson Limited (ASX: RCR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

The suspension of trading in the securities of RCR Tomlinson Limited ('RCR') will be lifted immediately, following the release by RCR of an announcement regarding completion of its institutional entitlement offer.

