RCR Tomlinson : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

30 August 2018
RCR Tomlinson Limited (ASX: RCR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of RCR Tomlinson Limited ('RCR') will be lifted immediately, following the release by RCR of an announcement regarding completion of its institutional entitlement offer.
Lisa Banh
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
