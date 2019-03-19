RCR Tomlinson : Second Meeting of Creditors - RCR Asset Maintenance Pty Ltd and A.C.N. 060 002 968 Pty Ltd

RCR Asset Maintenance Pty Ltd (Administrators Appointed) ACN 123 094 735 and

ACN 060 002 968 Pty Ltd (Administrators Appointed) (formerly known as RCR Resources (Heat Treatment) Pty Ltd)

(the Companies)

Letter to Creditors

Online Report Notification

Background

As you are aware, Jason Preston, Jamie Harris, Matthew Caddy and Rob Brauer were appointed Voluntary Administrators (Administrators) of the Companies on 21 November 2018, together with certain other entities within the RCR Tomlinson Limited Group.

The second meetings of creditors for each of the Companies have been convened to be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 (Second Meetings of Creditors). The meetings will be held at:



Ballroom B, Duxton Hotel, 1 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 at 1:00PM AWST.

Please note: These meetings are for creditors of RCR Asset Maintenance Pty Ltd (Administrators Appointed) and A.C.N. 060 002 968 Pty Ltd (Administrators Appointed) (formerly known as RCR Resources (Heat Treatment) Pty Ltd) only. Separate meetings have been convened in Sydney, New South Wales for creditors of other entities within the RCR Tomlinson Limited Group.

What you should do

You should:



read the attached information;



download and read the Administrators' report (details provided below);



decide whether you are going to participate in the Second Meetings of Creditors; and



complete and return your proof of debt form (if you have not done so already) and proxy form (if required) by 10:00AM AEDT on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

Administrators' Report to Creditors

In advance of the Second Meetings of Creditors, the Administrators' Report to Creditors (Administrators' Report) will be available for download on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 fromhttp://www.mcgrathnicol.com/creditors/rcr-group/.

The purpose of the Administrators' Report is to provide creditors with details about the business, property, affairs and financial circumstances of the RCR Group in preparation for the Second Meetings of Creditors.

The Administrators' Report also informs creditors about the investigations undertaken by the Administrators and the Administrators' opinion about each of the options available to creditors to vote at the meetings in relation to the future of the Companies, together with the Administrators' opinion as to the course of action they recommend is in creditors' best interests.

Meeting formalities

Enclosed with this letter is the formal notice of meetings.

Creditors who intend to vote at the meetings are required to lodge a formal proof of debt. Creditors who have already lodged a proof of debt do not need to complete a new one.

Creditors may exercise their right to vote by voting at the meetings in person or by appointing a proxy. Proxy forms lodged by creditors for the first meetings of creditors cannot be used for the Second Meetings of Creditors. Accordingly, creditors should ensure that a proxy form, power of attorney or evidence of appointment of a company representative is completed and lodged by no later than 10:00AM AEDT on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

Proof of debt and proxy forms are enclosed. Guidance notes for completion of the proof of debt and proxy forms are available for download from the above internet address. Proof of debt and proxy forms can be lodged with the Administrators by email torcrtom@linkmarketservices.com.au.

Further information

If you do not have access to the internet or, for any other reason, would like a copy of the report mailed to you, please contact Link Market Services on 1300 911 275 or by email torcrtom@linkmarketservices.com.au.

Dated: 18 March 2019

Matthew Caddy Administrator

Enclosures(s):

1. Notice of Meetings of Creditors

2. Proof of debt form

3. Proxy form

Page 2

NOTICE OF MEETINGS OF

CREDITORS OF COMPANY UNDER EXTERNAL ADMINISTRATION

1. Notice is now given that meetings of the creditors of the Companies will be held concurrently on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 at Ballroom B, Duxton Hotel, 1 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 at 1:00PM AWST.

2. The purpose of the meetings is for creditors to: a. determine that the meetings of the two companies are to be held concurrently; b. consider the Administrators' Report to Creditors and any other matters raised relating to the Companies' future, and then to resolve either that the Companies: i. be returned to the control of the directors; ii. enter into liquidation; iii. enter into a DOCA (although, at this stage, a DOCA has not been proposed); or iv. the meetings be adjourned; c. consider and, if thought fit, approve the remuneration of the Administrators; d. if creditors resolve that the Companies should enter liquidation: i. consider the appointment of a Committee of Inspection (for the purposes of the liquidation); ii. consider authorising the liquidators to compromise debts of the Companies pursuant to section 477(2A) of the Corporations Act; and iii. consider authorising the liquidators to enter into agreements that may run for longer than three months pursuant to Section 477(2B) of the Corporations Act; and e. consider any other relevant business which may arise.

3. The effect of Insolvency Practice Rules (Corporations) section 75-85 (entitlement to vote as a creditor at meetings of creditors) is: a. A person other than a creditor (or the creditor's proxy or attorney) is not entitled to vote at a meeting of creditors. b. Subject to subsections (3), (4) and (5), each creditor is entitled to vote and has one vote.



c. A person is not entitled to vote as a creditor at a meeting of creditors unless: i. his or her debt or claim has been admitted wholly or in part by the external administrator; or ii. he or she has lodged, with the person presiding at the meeting, or with the person named in the notice convening the meeting as the person who may receive particulars of the debt or claim:  those particulars; or  if required, a formal proof of the debt or claim.

d. A creditor must not vote in respect of: i. an unliquidated debt; or ii. a contingent debt; or iii. an unliquidated or a contingent claim; or iv. a debt the value of which is not established, unless a just estimate of its value has been made.



4.

Proofs of debt and proxies must be submitted by 10:00AM AEDT on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

McGrathNicol GPO Box 9986

Sydney NSW 2001

Australia +61 2 9338 2600

