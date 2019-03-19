Log in
RCR Tomlinson Limited    RCR   AU000000RCR7

RCR TOMLINSON LIMITED

(RCR)
RCR Tomlinson : Second Meeting of Creditors - RCR Tomlinson Ltd and Majority of Subsidiaries

03/19/2019 | 01:35am EDT

RCR Tomlinson Ltd (Administrators Appointed) ACN 008 898 486 and subsidiaries as listed in Attachment A

(the Companies)

Letter to Creditors

Online Report Notification

Background

As you are aware, Jason Preston, Jamie Harris, Matthew Caddy and Rob Brauer were appointed Voluntary Administrators (Administrators) of the Companies on 21 November 2018.

The second meetings of creditors for the Companies have been convened to be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 (Second Meetings of Creditors). The meetings will be held at:

The Lyceum, Wesley Conference Centre, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 at 1:00PM AEDT.

Please note: These meetings are for creditors of all entities subject to the Administrators' appointment (as set out at Attachment A) with the exception of RCR Asset Maintenance Pty Ltd (Administrators Appointed) and

A.C.N. 060 002 968 Pty Ltd (Administrators Appointed) (formerly known as RCR Resources (Heat Treatment) Pty Ltd). Separate meetings have been convened in Perth, Western Australia for the creditors of these two entities.

What you should do

You should:

read the attached information;

download and read the Administrators' Report (details provided below);

decide whether you are going to participate in the Second Meetings of Creditors; and

complete and return your proof of debt form (if you have not done so already) and proxy form (if required) by 10:00AM AEDT on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

Administrators' Report to Creditors

In advance of the Second Meetings of Creditors, the Administrators' Report to Creditors (Administrators' Report) will be available for download on Tuesday, 19 March 2019 fromhttp://www.mcgrathnicol.com/creditors/rcr-group/.

The purpose of the Administrators' Report is to provide creditors with details about the business, property, affairs and financial circumstances of the RCR Group in preparation for the Second Meetings of Creditors.

The Administrators' Report also informs creditors about the investigations undertaken by the Administrators and the Administrators' opinion about each of the options available to creditors to vote at the meetings in relation to the future of the Companies, together with the Administrators' opinion as to the course of action they recommend is in creditors' best interests.

Meeting formalities

Enclosed with this letter is the formal notice of meetings.

Creditors who intend to vote at the meetings are required to lodge a formal proof of debt. Creditors who have already lodged a proof of debt do not need to complete a new one.

Creditors should be aware that certain companies in the RCR Group are parties to a Deed of Cross Guarantee (DXG). For the purposes of the Second Meetings of Creditors, the effect of the DXG is to allow creditors who are

owed amounts by one company in the DXG to participate and vote as contingent creditors of the other companies which are parties to the DXG. Attachment A sets out which of the RCR Group entities are party to the DXG.

Creditors may exercise their right to vote by voting at the meetings in person or by appointing a proxy. Proxy forms lodged by creditors for the first meetings of creditors cannot be used for the Second Meetings of Creditors. Accordingly, creditors should ensure that a proxy form, power of attorney or evidence of appointment of a company representative is completed and lodged by no later than 10:00AM AEDT on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

Proof of debt and proxy forms are enclosed. Guidance notes for completion of the proof of debt and proxy forms are available for download from the above internet address. Proof of debt and proxy forms can be lodged with the Administrators by email torcrtom@linkmarketservices.com.au.

Further information

If you do not have access to the internet or, for any other reason, would like a copy of the report mailed to you, please contact Link Market Services on 1300 911 275 or by email torcrtom@linkmarketservices.com.auto obtain access details.

Dated: 18 March 2019

Jason Preston Administrator

Enclosures(s):

  • 1. Notice of Meetings of Creditors

  • 2. Proof of debt form

  • 3. Proxy form

Attachment A: RCR Group - entities over which the Administrators are appointed

Company

ACN

DXG

1

RCR Tomlinson Ltd

008 898 486

Yes

2

A.C.N. 076 421 755 Pty Limited

076 421 755

No

3

Applied Laser Pty Ltd

123 597 991

No

4

Positron Group Pty Ltd

053 751 009

Yes

5

Positron Power Pty. Ltd.

100 647 756

No

7

RCR Building Products (Holdings) Pty Ltd

111 148 853

No

8

RCR Building Services (Egan Bros) Pty Ltd

056 237 006

No

9

RCR Corporate Pty. Ltd.

009 246 182

Yes

10

RCR Energy (Gladstone) Pty Ltd

010 941 054

Yes

11

RCR Energy (Stelform VRBT) Pty Ltd

099 683 584

No

12

RCR Energy (Stelform) Pty Ltd

003 416 564

No

13

RCR Energy Pty Ltd

080 753 680

Yes

14

RCR Energy Service Pty Ltd

009 133 475

Yes

15

RCR Haden (Holdings) Pty Ltd

111 148 844

Yes

16

RCR Haden (Telco) Pty Ltd

086 284 871

Yes

17

RCR Haden Pty Ltd

000 694 173

Yes

18

RCR Infrastructure (Corporate) Pty Ltd

126 817 883

Yes

19

RCR Infrastructure Group (XNFK) Pty Ltd

125 709 971

Yes

20

RCR Infrastructure Pty Ltd

060 002 959

Yes

21

RCR Laser Pty Ltd

116 641 144

Yes

22

A.C.N. 060 002 940 Pty Ltd (formerly known as RCR Mining Pty Ltd)

060 002 940

Yes

23

A.C.N. 111 148 835 Pty Ltd (formerly known as RCR O'Donnell Griffin (Holdings) Pty Ltd)

111 148 835

Yes

24

A.C.N. 151 990 573 Pty Ltd (formerly known as RCR O'Donnell Griffin (Projects) Pty Ltd)

151 990 573

Yes

25

A.C.N. 003 905 093 Pty Ltd (formerly known as RCR O'Donnell Griffin Pty Ltd)

003 905 093

Yes

26

RCR Oil & Gas Pty Ltd

121 838 702

Yes

27

RCR Power Pty Ltd

106 084 879

Yes

28

RCR Rel Corp Management Services Pty Ltd

080 877 756

No

29

RCR Resolve FM (Engineering) Pty Ltd

064 596 854

No

30

RCR Resolve FM (Holdings) Pty Ltd

111 148 862

Yes

31

RCR Resolve FM Pty Ltd

054 527 865

Yes

33

RCR Resources (Tripower) Pty Ltd

075 567 734

Yes

34

RCR Resources Pty Ltd

063 053 814

Yes

35

RCR Tomlinson (Custodian) Pty Ltd

060 012 419

Yes

36

RCR Trafalgar Building Products Pty Ltd

004 924 252

No

37

RCR Water (WA) Pty Ltd

134 043 815

Yes

38

RCR Water Pty Ltd

606 869 005

Yes

39

RCReate Pty Ltd

614 291 879

No

40

Sartap Pty Ltd

003 412 628

No

41

Stelform Piping Systems Pty Ltd

099 683 566

No

RCR Tomlinson Ltd (Administrators Appointed) ACN 008 898 486 and subsidiaries as listed in Attachment A

(the Companies)

NOTICE OF MEETINGS OF

CREDITORS OF COMPANY UNDER EXTERNAL ADMINISTRATION

  • 1. Notice is now given that meetings of the creditors of the Companies will be held concurrently on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 at The Lyceum, Wesley Conference Centre, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW 2000 at 1:00PM AEDT.

  • 2. The purpose of the meetings is for creditors to:

    • a. determine that each of the meetings are to be held concurrently;

    • b. consider the Administrators' Report to Creditors and any other matters raised relating to the Companies' future, and then to resolve either that the Companies:

      • i. be returned to the control of the directors;

      • ii. enter into liquidation;

      • iii. enter into a DOCA (although, at this stage, a DOCA has not been proposed); or

      • iv. the meetings be adjourned;

    • c. if creditors resolve that the Companies should enter liquidation:

      • i. consider the appointment of a Committee of Inspection (for the purposes of a liquidation);

      • ii. consider authorising the liquidators to compromise debts of the certain companies pursuant to section 477(2A) of the Corporations Act; and

      iii.

      consider authorising the liquidators to enter into agreements that may run for longer than three months pursuant to Section 477(2B) of the Corporations Act; and

    • d. consider any other relevant business which may arise.

  • 3. The effect of Insolvency Practice Rules (Corporations) section 75-85 (entitlement to vote as a creditor at meetings of creditors) is:

    • a. A person other than a creditor (or the creditor's proxy or attorney) is not entitled to vote at a meeting of creditors.

    • b. Subject to subsections (3), (4) and (5), each creditor is entitled to vote and has one vote.

    • c. A person is not entitled to vote as a creditor at a meeting of creditors unless:

      • i. his or her debt or claim has been admitted wholly or in part by the external administrator; or

      • ii. he or she has lodged, with the person presiding at the meeting, or with the person named in the notice convening the meeting as the person who may receive particulars of the debt or claim:

        • those particulars; or

        • if required, a formal proof of the debt or claim.

d.

A creditor must not vote in respect of:

  • i. an unliquidated debt; or

  • ii. a contingent debt; or

  • iii. an unliquidated or a contingent claim; or

  • iv. a debt the value of which is not established, unless a just estimate of its value has been made.

  • 4. Proofs of debt and proxies must be submitted by 10:00AM AEDT on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

  • 5. Creditors who are unable to attend the meetings in person may view the meetings via a webcast subject to providing relevant documents in advance. If a person wishes to observe in the meetings using the webcast facilities, they should please contact Link Market Services on 1300 911 275 or by email torcrtom@linkmarketservices.com.auto obtain access details.

    Please note that those attending the meetings by webcast will be able to submit questions online, however will not be able to verbally contribute to the meetings. If you wish to attend by webcast and cast a vote at the meetings, you must return a special proxy form or nominate a person as your general proxy to attend the meetings and vote on your behalf. Both special and general proxy forms must be submitted by 10.00AM AEDT on Sunday, 24 March 2019.

Dated: 18 March 2019

Jason Preston Administrator

McGrathNicol GPO Box 9986 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia +61 2 9338 2600

Disclaimer

RCR Tomlinson Limited published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 05:34:04 UTC
